Emily Rose, Carmel Liburdi, Dave Toennies, and Uncle Valentine are headed to Trumbullplex

Let’s get intimate. No — not like that. Well, maybe. The Trumbullplex is putting the spotlight on some of Detroit’s leading singer-songwriters (and one from Philadelphia) for a springtime serenade sesh. Six-time Detroit Music Award winner Emily Rose (whose 2018 record, Wake Up Brave, channels Amanda Palmer’s directness) will share the stage with the whimsical genre-bending storyteller Carmel Liburdi. The Loudon Wainwright-ian Dave Toennies, of Detroit/Windsor folkies Border Patrol, will appear solo, as will the baroque cellist stylings of Philadelphia’s Uncle Valentine.
Doors open at 8 p.m.; 4120 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; trumbullplex.org. Suggested $5 donation.
