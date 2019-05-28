City Slang

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

City Slang

Emily Rose, Carmel Liburdi, Dave Toennies, and Uncle Valentine are headed to Trumbullplex

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge Coming up roses: Emily Rose. - CYBELLE CODISH
  • Cybelle Codish
  • Coming up roses: Emily Rose.


Let’s get intimate. No — not like that. Well, maybe. The Trumbullplex is putting the spotlight on some of Detroit’s leading singer-songwriters (and one from Philadelphia) for a springtime serenade sesh. Six-time Detroit Music Award winner Emily Rose (whose 2018 record, Wake Up Brave, channels Amanda Palmer’s directness) will share the stage with the whimsical genre-bending storyteller Carmel Liburdi. The Loudon Wainwright-ian Dave Toennies, of Detroit/Windsor folkies Border Patrol, will appear solo, as will the baroque cellist stylings of Philadelphia’s Uncle Valentine.

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 4120 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; trumbullplex.org. Suggested $5 donation.

City Slang

