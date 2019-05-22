Wednesday, May 22, 2019
You can take in the Drinkard Sisters at Detroit's Cadieux Cafe on Thursday
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 4:29 PM
First Aid Kit, Kate and Anna McGarrigle, and Ann and Nancy Wilson — singing sisters have been charming their way into our hearts with strong as fuck vocal genetics and powerful harmonies for decades.
Detroit’s own Drinkard Sisters will make their Cadieux debut as part of Honky Tonk Thursdays. Caitlin and Bonnie Drinkard have been kicking around their melodic brand of Americana for over a decade, which came to a head in 2018 with the release of their debut record, Enough Already
. Throw back a cold one and grab a partner, you do-si-don’t want to miss this.
Music begins at 9 p.m.; 4300 Cadieux Rd., Detroit; 313-882-8560; cadieuxcafe.com. No cover.
