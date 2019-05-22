City Slang

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

City Slang

You can fuel up with tacos at this free event to keep you going through Movement weekend in Detroit

Staff pick

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge DJ Ladylike, Feelin’ Real Good, SMPLFD, May 25. - NOAH ELLIOTT MORRISON
  • Noah Elliott Morrison
  • DJ Ladylike, Feelin’ Real Good, SMPLFD, May 25.

It could be suggested that the secret to feeling good comes down to two things: tacos and good tunes.

While Movement Electronic Music Fest pulses on along the riverfront on Saturday, homegrown indie label Ghostly International will team up with the cool kids over at SMPFLD clothing and party pros Haute to Death for "Feelin’ Real Good" — a free dance-filled, salsa-covered celebration of Detroit electronic music.

The lineup includes DJ’s Drunkmom, Ladylike, Charles Trees, Ali Berger, Ash Nowak, Jon Dones, and Scott Zacharias + Bill Spencer, and tacos.

Did we mention tacos?

Event begins at noon; 1480 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; facebook.com/smplfdclothing. Event is free.

Tags:

City Slang

