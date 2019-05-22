The Scene

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

The Scene

Tim Meadows to perform an intimate stand-up gig at Ann Arbor's Blind Pig

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE BLIND PIG
  • Courtesy of the Blind Pig

If you were getting it on in the ’90s, you likely took advice from Leon Phelps — the Ladies Man. The iconic character brought to life by comedian Tim Meadows during his 10-year run on Saturday Night Live is, to this day, one of the worst authorities on getting lucky.

However, for the Highland Park native who recently laid some Detroit roots with a home downtown, it’s been more about hard work than luck. (Just scroll through his 89 IMDB credits, which includes Principal Duvall in Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.) Known for his subtlety, Meadows has paved the way for the next generation of unsuspecting comedic scene-stealers. You can catch him perform an intimate gig at Ann Arbor's Blind Pig on Saturday.

Doors open at 8 p.m.; 208 S. First St., Ann Arbor; 734-996-8555; blindpigmusic.com. Tickets are $20-$25.

