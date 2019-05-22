Tim Meadows to perform an intimate stand-up gig at Ann Arbor's Blind Pig

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Blind Pig

If you were getting it on in the ’90s, you likely took advice from Leon Phelps — the Ladies Man. The iconic character brought to life by comedian Tim Meadows during his 10-year run onis, to this day, one of the worst authorities on getting lucky.However, for the Highland Park native who recently laid some Detroit roots with a home downtown, it’s been more about hard work than luck. (Just scroll through his 89 IMDB credits, which includes Principal Duvall in Tina Fey’s Mean Girls.) Known for his subtlety, Meadows has paved the way for the next generation of unsuspecting comedic scene-stealers. You can catch him perform an intimate gig at Ann Arbor's Blind Pig on Saturday.