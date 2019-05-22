City Slang

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

City Slang

The 5.6.7.8’s, the beloved Japanese garage rock band from 'Kill Bill,' is playing in Detroit on Thursday

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 3:18 PM

There’s a standout moment in Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 samurai revenge flick, Kill Bill Vol. 1. In a brief moment of reprieve from the carnage, Japanese surf-rock trio the 5.6.7.8’s perform barefoot with 1960s-style beehives at a Tokyo izakaya. While the movie granted the girl group a cult-like status in the West, they’ve been making music since the late ’80s.

Formally founded in 1986 by sisters Sachiko and Yoshiko Fujiyama, the 5.6.7.8’s have evolved into a revolving cast of musicians without straying from the band’s heavy influence of retro garage rock. On Thursday, the band returns to the Motor City, sharing the bill with Detroit’s own garage rock angel Amy Gore, who will be performing sans her Gore Gore Girls or her Valentines. Shadow Show will also perform.

Doors open at 7 p,m.; 1274 Library St., Detroit; deluxxfluxx.com. Tickets are $20.

