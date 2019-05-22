City Slang

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

City Slang

Neo-soul singer India.Arie heads to Detroit's Sound Board on Sunday

Staff pick

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge CHRIS HAKKENS, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Chris Hakkens, Flickr Creative Commons

What does the Flint water crisis, big pharma, genetically modified broccoli, and Colin Kaepernick’s knee have in common? All get a mention on “Rollercoaster,” an upbeat ballad of bad news from India Arie’s latest record, Worthy.

Since hitting the scene 20 years ago, Arie has distanced herself from pop stardom by making it her business to spread light, love, and positivity — and she’s done so through eight studio albums. Worthy finds the 43-year-old Grammy Award-winning neo-soul singer adding salt to her usual self-love commandments. “I love my brown skin so much/ Been that way before Wakanda,” she sings on “Coulda Shoulda Woulda.” And to that, we say, India Arie forever.

You can catch the performer at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel on Sunday.

Doors open at 7 p.m.; 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4614; soundboarddetroit.com. Tickets are $72+.


City Slang

