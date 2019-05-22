City Slang

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Florence and the Machine bring on the catharsis to DTE Energy Music Theatre

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge Florence and the Machine, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 24. - LILLIE EIGER
  • Lillie Eiger
  • Florence and the Machine, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 24.
Every once in a great while, a singer comes along whose vocals peel apart the atmospheric layer between heaven and earth, and for the last 10 years or so Florence Welch has been that singer.

Since, 2007, Welch and her band have been carrying the baroque-pop torch with a graceful blend of mainstream appeal and independent essence. The current tour is in support of 2018’s High As Hope — the ethereal outfit’s sweeping fourth record that creates space for Welch’s cathartic explosions. Most recently, though, Florence and the Machine provided a rare closing song for a Game of Thrones episode (which, when it aired, broke a Shazam record of 300,000 song inquiries in 24 hours).

The band performs on Friday at DTE Energey Music Theatre. Indie R&B singer-songwriter Blood Orange is also on the bill.

Event begins at 7:30 p.m.; 7774 Sashabaw Rd., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. Tickets are $39.50+.

