Where to Buy Kratom: Best Kratom Vendors & Brands To Try

Kratom is gaining popularity fast. If you're curious about what it is, where to get it, and which kratom brands to trust, you're in the right place. Kratom originates from Southeast Asia and it is celebrated for its potential to help with pain relief, mood enhancement, and increased energy.
And with its rise in popularity, finding a reliable source can take time and effort.
This guide explains where to buy kratom and offers tips on what to consider before purchasing.
Let's start.
Where To Buy Kratom?
When buying kratom, you want to choose a reputable and reliable vendor. Look for third-party lab testing to ensure purity and correct alkaloid content. Make sure the vendor is transparent about their source, ideally having direct relationships with Southeast Asian farmers.
Check customer reviews and testimonials for honest feedback on product quality and service, and ensure the vendor offers a variety of products such as powders, capsules, and extracts.
Excellent customer service and a professional online presence are also important indicators of a reliable vendor.
Top Kratom Vendors & Brands
1. Kratom Country - Best Kratom Vendor Overall
Highlights
- Original kratom brand with more than 15 years of history and thousands of reviews.
- Premium kratom leaves sourced from Southeast Asian farmers.
- Rigorous lab testing for safety and quality.
- A diverse selection of strains, including premium blends like Maeng Da.
Get Kratom from Kratom Country
Overview
Kratom Country stands out as the best overall vendor for true kratom fanatics, offering generous discounts on larger quantities. Their kratom is sourced directly from Southeast Asia and undergoes a rigorous lab testing process, ensuring high quality and potency in every product.
The brand has over 15 years of experience in this market and provides a diverse selection of strains, including premium kratom blends like Maeng Da, Red Bali, and Green Malay. These strains are available in various forms, such as powders, capsules, and extracts, catering to different preferences and needs.
In addition to their quality products, Kratom Country excels in customer service. Their team is highly responsive to customer inquiries and provides detailed product information.
With its combination of superior product quality, extensive strain selection and outstanding customer service, Kratom Country is the top overall choice for kratom enthusiasts.
Pros
- Large strain variety
- Direct sourcing
- Consistent quality
Cons
- Limited smaller quantity options
2. Super Speciosa - Best For Quality Assurance
Highlights
- Third-party lab testing for purity and potency.
- Wide variety of strains, including Maeng Da and Red Bali.
- Transparent sourcing practices to certain trust and reliability.
Get Kratom from Super Speciosa
Overview
Super Speciosa is known for its stringent quality assurance practices. They take pride in offering kratom that is tested rigorously for purity and potency. Each batch undergoes third-party lab testing, ensuring you get a product free of contaminants and with the correct alkaloid content. This transparency builds trust and confidence among their customers.
Their product range includes popular strains like Maeng Da, Red Bali, and Green Malay. These are available in various forms, such as powders, capsules, and gummies. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, Super Speciosa has something to meet your needs. The company is committed to maintaining high standards, which is evident in the quality of its kratom.
Pros
- Lab tested
- A wide variety of strains
- Transparent sourcing
Cons
- Higher price point
3. Happy Go Leafy - Best For Customer Service
Highlights
- Exceptional customer support with knowledgeable staff.
- A curated selection of popular strains like Maeng Da and Borneo.
- User-friendly website with a satisfaction guarantee.
Get Kratom from Happy Go Leafy
Overview
Happy Go Leafy is renowned for its exceptional customer service. They offer a curated selection of kratom strains, focusing on popular choices like Maeng Da and Borneo. Their customer support team offers assistance in product selection and usage advice.
The brand emphasizes quality and reliability, ensuring that each product meets high standards. Their kratom is sourced from trusted farmers in Southeast Asia. This guarantees authenticity and potency. Happy Go Leafy also provides third-party lab test results, giving customers confidence in the safety and effectiveness of their products.
In addition to quality products, Happy Go Leafy offers a user-friendly shopping experience. Their website is easy to navigate, with detailed descriptions of each strain and its benefits. They also have a satisfaction guarantee, allowing customers to return products if unsatisfied.
Pros
- Excellent customer service
- User-friendly website
- Money-back guarantee
Cons
- Limited strain selection
4. Golden Monk - Best For Discreet Shipping
Highlights
- Discreet packaging for privacy-conscious customers.
- A comprehensive range of kratom products, from powders to edibles.
- High-quality kratom sourced from trusted farmers in Southeast Asia.
Overview
Golden Monk excels in discreet shipping, making it a preferred choice for those who value privacy. They offer various kratom products, from powders to capsules, ensuring there is something for everyone.
The company prides itself on the quality of its kratom. Each batch is sourced from trusted farmers and undergoes thorough testing for purity and potency. Strains like Red Bali, Green Maeng Da, and Green Borneo are among their best sellers and are known for their consistent effects and quality.
Golden Monk also offers excellent customer service. They provide detailed information about each product, helping customers make informed choices. Their website is easy to navigate, and their customer support team can answer any questions.
Pros
- Discreet packaging
- Wide range of products
- High-quality kratom
Cons
- Slower shipping times
5. Mit45 - Best For Extracts
Highlights
- Renowned for potent kratom extract for experienced users.
- High-concentration products for strong and immediate effects.
- Stringent quality control measures ensure safety and effectiveness.
Overview
Mit45 is renowned for its potent kratom extracts, making it a go-to choice for experienced users seeking solid effects. Their high-concentration kratom products offer robust and lasting benefits. The brand maintains strict quality control, ensuring its extracts are safe and effective.
The company offers a range of products, including kratom powders, capsules, and its popular liquid kratom extracts. These extracts are known for their high alkaloid content, which provides intense and immediate effects.
Pros
- High-potency extracts
- Strict quality control
- Suitable for experienced users
Cons
- Not ideal for beginners
6. Just Kratom Store - Best For Variety
Highlights
- Extensive variety of kratom strains and forms.
- Affordable prices with high-quality sourcing.
- Products cater to diverse preferences, including Kratom gummies and capsules.
Get Kratom from Just Kratom Store
Overview
Just Kratom Store offers an impressive variety of kratom strains and forms, catering to all preferences. They provide everything from powders and capsules to gummies, ensuring there's a product for everyone. This wide selection makes it easy for users to find the right kratom to suit their needs.
The company obtains its kratom from good growers in Southeast Asia. This ensures high quality and consistency. Each batch is tested for purity and potency thus ensuring customers safety. Popular strains like Red Bali, Maeng Da, and Green Malay are among their best sellers.
Pros
- Extensive product variety
- High-quality sourcing
- Affordable prices
Cons
- Inconsistent stock availability
7. Kratom Spot - Best For Ethical Sourcing
Highlights
- Ethically sourced kratom with fair trade practices.
- Direct relationships with farmers ensure sustainability.
- A variety of popular strains tested for purity and potency.
Overview
Kratom Spot focuses on ethically sourced kratom. It builds direct relationships with farmers to ensure fair trade practices. This commitment to ethical sourcing sets them apart in the kratom market. They offer a range of popular strains, including Thai, Maeng Da, and Indo, all tested for purity and potency.
The company is dedicated to maintaining high standards of quality. Their kratom is sourced from sustainable farms, ensuring that each product is both ethical and practical. The brand alsooffers third-party lab results for all their products. This gives customers confidence in the safety and purity of what they buy.
Pros
- Ethical sourcing
- Fairtrade practices
- High-quality products
Cons
- Higher prices
8. Kingdom Kratom - Best For Beginners
Highlights
- Beginner-friendly with informative guides and information.
- A variety of strains are available in powders, capsules, and extracts.
- Supportive customer service helps new users navigate their options.
Get Kratom from Kingdom Kratom
Overview
Kingdom Kratom is an excellent choice for beginners, offering easy-to-understand information and guides. They provide a variety of strains in different forms, helping new users find the right product. Popular strains like Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Borneo are available in powders, capsules, and extracts.
The company is dedicated to educating its customers. They provide guidance to new users on kratom's safe usage methods. This focus on education makes Kingdom Kratom an excellent starting point for new users. They also boast of excellent customer service.
Pros
- Ideal for beginners
- Informative guides
- Supportive customer service
Cons
- Smaller product range
9. Kraken Kratom - Best For Rewards Program
Highlights
- The robust rewards program offers points and discounts.
- Wide selection of kratom products, including unique strains.
- Fast shipping and responsive customer service enhance the buying experience.
Overview
Kraken Kratom offers a robust rewards program, allowing frequent buyers to earn points and discounts. This makes it an attractive option for regular users looking to save on purchases. They have various products, including strains and extracts.
The company is known for its high-quality kratom, sourced from trusted farmers in Southeast Asia. Each batch is tested for purity and potency, ensuring customers receive safe and effective products. Popular strains like Red Bali, Maeng Da, and Green Vein Kratom are among their best sellers.
Kraken Kratom offers fast shipping and great customer service. Their team is responsive and helpful, ready to assist with any questions or concerns. The website is user-friendly, with detailed descriptions of each product and rewards program.
Pros
- Great rewards program
- Wide product selection
- Fast shipping
Cons
- Some products can be pricey
10. Phyto Extractum - Best For Health Products
Highlights
- Focus on health with a variety of kratom strains.
- Products include powders, capsules, and extracts.
- Trusted sourcing ensures high-quality and effective products.
Get Kratom from Phyto Extractum
Overview
Phyto Extractum specializes in health products, including a range of kratom strains. They offer kratom powders, capsules, and extracts, all sourced from trusted growers. Their focus on health and wellness makes them a reliable choice for those looking to improve their well-being.
The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, safe products. Thye test each batch of kratom for purity and potency. This ensures customers get effective, contaminant-free products. Popular strains like Green Malay, Red Bali, and White Borneo are available and known for their beneficial effects.
Pros
- Health-focused products
- Trusted sourcing
- Variety of forms
Cons
- Higher prices for some products
11. Buy Kratom USA - Best For Transparent Lab Results
Highlights
- Transparent lab results are available for all products.
- There is a wide range of kratom strains to suit different needs.
- Trusted sourcing from Southeast Asia ensures reliability.
Get Kratom from Buy Kratom USA
Overview
Buy Kratom USA is committed to transparency, providing detailed lab results for all its products. This dedication to openness builds trust and confidence among its customers. It offers a wide range of kratom strains, ensuring you can find the right fit for your needs.
Popular strains like Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and Green Malay are among their offerings, and they are known for their reliable effects. Each batch is tested for purity and potency, ensuring customers receive safe and effective products.
Pros
- Transparent lab results
- Wide strain selection
- Trusted by customers
Cons
- Limited product availability at times
12. PA Botanicals - Best For Organic Options
Highlights
- Organic kratom options are free from pesticides and additives.
- Emphasis on natural farming practices and sustainability.
- A variety of strains are available to meet different preferences.
Overview
PA Botanicals focuses on providing organic kratom by promoting a natural approach to wellness. They offer kratom that is free from pesticides and additives, ensuring a pure and natural product. Their selection includes various strains and forms.
The company is committed to maintaining high standards of quality. Each batch of kratom is sourced from trusted growers and undergoes testing for purity and potency. Popular strains like Malay, Bali, and Maeng Da are among their best sellers and are known for their beneficial effects.
Pros
- Organic options
- Natural Approach
- Variety of strains
Cons
- Higher price point for organic products
13. Happy Hippo - Best For Fast Shipping
Highlights
- Fast shipping ensures quick delivery of kratom products.
- Wide selection of quality-tested strains and products.
- Customer-focused service enhances the overall buying experience.
Overview
Happy Hippo is known for its fast shipping, ensuring you get your kratom quickly. They offer various strains and forms, all tested for quality. Popular strains include Maeng Da, Bali, and Borneo. They are available in powders, capsules, and extracts.
The company is dedicated to providing high-quality products. Each batch of kratom is sourced from trusted growers and undergoes testing for purity and potency. This commitment to quality ensures that customers receive safe and effective products.
Pros
- Fast shipping
- Wide selection
- Quality tested
Cons
- Can be expensive
14. Vivazen - Best For Convenience
Highlights
- Convenient kratom products like liquid shots and capsules.
- Quick relief options are perfect for on-the-go users.
- Testing ensures the safety and potency of products.
Overview
Vivazen offers convenient products, such as liquid kratom shots and easy-to-take capsules. They focus on providing quick and effective relief, perfect for those on the go. Their products are usually tested for safety and potency, ensuring you get a high-quality product every time.
The company sources its kratom from reputable growers, guaranteeing authenticity and effectiveness. Vivazen's convenient product forms make it easy to incorporate kratom into your daily routine.
Pros
- Convenient product forms
- Quick relief
- Rigorously tested
Cons
- Limited strain options
15. Organic Kratom USA - Best For Organic Purity
Highlights
- 100% organic kratom free from pesticides and additives.
- Rigorous testing for purity and potency ensures safety.
- Wide selection of popular strains with transparent farming practices.
Get Kratom from Organic Kratom USA
Overview
Organic Kratom USA is dedicated to providing the purest, highest-quality kratom available. They focus on offering organic kratom that is free from pesticides and additives. Their selection includes a variety of popular strains, such as Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese.
The company prides itself on its transparency and commitment to organic farming practices. It obtains its kratom from trusted farmers and advocates for sustainable and ethical methods. This focus on organic purity and sustainable practices sets Organic Kratom USA apart in the kratom market.
Pros
- 100% organic kratom
- Products are tested for purity
- Transparent about farming practices
Cons
- Higher price point due to organic quality
What To Consider Before Buying Kratom
Before buying kratom, there are several factors to consider to help you choose the best product for your needs and preferences. Whether you're new to kratom or a long-time user, knowing these aspects will help you make smart choices and improve your kratom experience.
Kratom Strains & Expected Benefits
Kratom comes from the Mitragyna speciosa tree native to Southeast Asia. It comes in various strains. Each has unique effects and benefits. Understanding the different types of kratom strains and their expected outcomes is essential:
- Types of Kratom Strains: The most common kratom strains include Maeng Da, Bali, Thai, Borneo, and Malay. Each strain varies in strength and duration. It also varies in how stimulating or sedating it is.
- Expected Benefits: Depending on the strain and dosage, kratom can offer a range of benefits such as:
- Pain Relief: Certain kratom strains, such as the Red Vein varieties, are known for their analgesic properties and can be effective in managing chronic pain conditions.
- Energy Boost: White Vein kratom strains are often favored for their stimulating effects, providing increased energy, focus, and productivity.
- Relaxation and Mood Enhancement: Red Vein kratom strains are also famous for their relaxing and mood-enhancing effects, promoting a sense of calmness and well-being.
Kratom Form and Preferences
Kratom is available in various forms, each catering to different preferences and lifestyles. Consider the following kratom forms and their characteristics:
- Powdered Kratom: Kratom powder is one of the most versatile forms, allowing for easy measurement and consumption. It can be mixed into beverages such as water, juice, or smoothies or added to yogurt or applesauce.
- Kratom Capsules: Capsules offer a convenient and discreet way to consume kratom. They provide pre-measured doses, making them ideal for users who prefer precise dosing and easy ingestion without the bitter taste associated with kratom powder.
- Kratom Extracts: Kratom extracts are concentrated forms of kratom that are more potent than traditional kratom powder or capsules. They are often used by experienced users seeking more substantial effects or those looking for a quicker onset of action.
- Kratom Teas: Kratom can also be brewed into tea, which is a traditional method of consumption in Southeast Asia. Kratom tea offers a milder taste compared to consuming raw powder and may provide a more gradual onset of effects.
Kratom Quality
Ensuring the quality and purity of kratom products is paramount for a safe and practical experience. Consider the following factors when evaluating kratom quality:
- Vendor Reputation: Research the reputation of kratom vendors before making a purchase. Reliable vendors prioritize transparency, quality testing, and customer satisfaction. Look for reviews and testimonials from other users to gauge the vendor's reliability and product quality.
- Kratom Source and Sourcing Practices: Kratom is primarily sourced from Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each region may produce kratom with distinct characteristics due to variations in soil, climate, and cultivation practices. Understanding where and how kratom is sourced can provide insights into its quality and authenticity.
- Quality Testing: Reputable kratom vendors test their products to ensure purity, strength, and safety. Look for vendors that provide third-party lab testing results. The results verify the absence of contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and pathogens.
- Customer Feedback and Support: Pay attention to customer feedback and the level of customer support provided by kratom vendors. Good customer service and positive reviews show that a vendor is committed to satisfying customers. They also show a focus on assuring product quality.
Kratom FAQs
Is Kratom A Serotonin?
Kratom does not directly affect serotonin levels in the brain. This is unlike SSRIs or other drugs that are meant to regulate serotonin. But, kratom's alkaloids may interact with neurotransmitters. This interaction can affect mood and well-being.
Does Kratom Have Toxins?
The safety of kratom largely depends on its source and processing. Pure kratom itself is not toxic. But, it can have contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, or pathogens. These can be present if the kratom is from improperly cultivated or processed plants. It's crucial to buy kratom from reputable vendors.
How Much Kratom Should You Take?
The right kratom dosage varies. It depends on factors like individual tolerance, desired effects, and the specific kratom strain. Beginners are generally advised to start with a low dose (e.g., 1-2 grams of kratom powder) to assess their tolerance and gradually increase as needed. You must follow dosage guidelines from good sources. Also, avoid taking too much to lower the risk of side effects.
Does Kratom Help With Mental Health?
Some users report that kratom may relieve symptoms. These symptoms are associated with mental conditions like anxiety or depression. But, kratom is not approved for treating mental health disorders. Its effects can vary widely among individuals. It's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before using kratom. It is a supplement for mental health concerns.
Is Taking Kratom Legal?
The legal status of kratom varies by country and region. In many parts of the world, including the United States, kratom is legal to purchase and possess for personal use. However, some countries and jurisdictions have imposed restrictions or outright bans on kratom.
How Fast Does Kratom Work?
The onset of kratom's effects can vary. It depends on factors such as the form of kratom used (e.g., powder, capsules, extracts) and individual metabolism. Kratom is usually taken as a powder or tea. It takes effect within 10-30 minutes. But, capsules or extracts take a bit longer to work. Peak effects usually occur within 1-2 hours after ingestion.
Is Kratom Safe?
When used responsibly and sourced from reputable vendors, kratom can be safe for many individuals. However, like any substance, misusing or overusing kratom can cause adverse effects. These include nausea, dizziness, and dependency. You must use kratom responsibly. Follow dosage guidelines. If you have concerns about its safety, consult a healthcare professional.
Can Kratom Lower Testosterone?
There is limited scientific evidence to suggest that kratom directly lowers testosterone levels. Some anecdotal reports and animal studies have explored effects on hormones. But, more research is needed to fully understand kratom's impact on testosterone in humans.
Final Thoughts on Where to Buy Kratom
When buying kratom online, consider reputable vendors with strong reputations and positive reviews. Ensure their products are tested for purity, potency, and safety, sourced from trusted Southeast Asian growers. Kratom Country is widely known for serving Kratom from reliable sources and we choose it as Top Pick specifically for its reliability and high quality products.
Choose vendors offering a variety of strains and forms to suit your needs. Responsive customer support is crucial for a smooth experience. By focusing on these factors, you can confidently select a vendor that meets your expectations.
