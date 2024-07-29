Best Feminized Seeds: Top Female Marijuana Seeds To Try

The best feminized seeds can be a game-changer for most cannabis growers. They're reliable, grow fast, and give high yields of female plants. You also don’t have to get rid of male cannabis plants.
Finding the right feminized seeds depends on several factors. Consider your space needs, growing window, potency, and flavor preference. We’ve done all the legwork to curate our top picks of feminized cannabis seeds to buy today.
Grandaddy Purple is our top pick. The seeds are versatile, with a flavorful aroma, high THC content, and strong resin. They flower fast and yield up to 550 g per plant outdoors.
17 Best Feminized Cannabis Seeds & Vendors
Many brands, stores, and breeders offer feminized cannabis seeds online. Most sell via third-party retailers and online seed banks. Below, you’ll find reviews of our most recommended and best feminized seeds.
Granddaddy Purple - Best Overall (High THC + Germination Guarantee)
Pros
- High yield & THC
- Great for chronic pain
- Sweet grape flavor
- Beautiful flowers
Cons
- Medium-High yield
- May cause dry mouth
Strain Type
Grandaddy Purple is an Indica-dominant hybrid and the genetic makeup is roughly 80% Indica and 20% Sativa.
This strain was created by breeder Ken Estes in 2003 by crossing Purple Urkle and Big Bud, quickly becoming popular due to its striking appearance, with vibrant purple buds and frosty trichomes and its potent effects.
Flowering Time
The flowering phase kicks in at the 8th to 10th week after sowing the feminized seeds.
The flowering phase kicks in at the 8th to 10th week after sowing the feminized seeds.
Check the Best Prices on Seed Supreme
Aroma & Flavor
Grandaddy Purple has a sweet and grape-like taste with earthy undertones. The berry aroma lingers into the aftertaste.
THC Level & Effects
Grandaddy Purple hovers around 23% on the THC content. It produces relaxing and soothing effects. That makes it a good toke for pain relief and unwinding.
Growing Difficulty
Grandaddy Purple is medium to easy to grow. The feminized seeds germinate at a high rate. Only 1-4% may fail to emerge.
It’s versatile and can grow well indoors and outdoors. It holds well when grown outdoors, yielding 500 to 600 g per plant. As long as temps don’t dip below 59°F (15°C).
Grown indoors, expect harvest after 8 to 10 weeks of flowering. They produce up to 450–500g/m² in indoor settings.
Strawberry Cough - Best for Sweet Flavor
Pros
- Intense strawberry scent
- Produces a large crop in around 10 weeks
- THC levels stronger than average
- High yield
Cons
- Not the best strain for relaxing
- Can grow taller than 6 feet so it needs large space
Strain Type
Strawberry Cough is one of the most potent and legendary sativa strains. It has 80% sativa genetics and the rest (20%) is indica, likely a cross between Haze and Strawberry Fields.
The recognized grower Kyle Kushman received a Strawberry Cough seedling from an acquaintance and was impressed by its effects and scent. He dedicated significant time to developing the strain and created a stabilized phenotype that became popular by the late 2000s.
Flowering Time
Strawberry Cough takes 10-12 weeks to reach the flowering phase, during which you can expect resin-heavy flowers and quality buds.
Strawberry Cough takes 10-12 weeks to reach the flowering phase, during which you can expect resin-heavy flowers and quality buds.
Check the Best Prices on Homegrown Cannabis Co
Aroma & Flavor
Strawberry Cough has a sweet and fruity taste with a hint of strawberry. The berry aftertaste lingers longer than the high.
THC Level & Effects
Strawberry Cough causes an uplifting and euphoric effect. It leaves you energetic and happy. In high doses, it may cause paranoia, dry mouth, or dry eyes.
This cannabis strain has a THC content of 18%. It offers a balanced and enjoyable high.
Growing Difficulty
Strawberry Cough is plenty easy to grow, but becomes big. It’s ideal for outdoor growers with enough space.
Like most sativa strains, this is an outdoor lover. The feminized cannabis seeds yield upwards of 400 g of buds per plant.
Grown indoors, they bloom for 8 to 10 weeks. Expect a decent indoor yield of 400 g per m2.
Super Skunk - Best for Strong Aroma
Pros
- High quality seeds with good yield
- Short flowering period
- Strong aroma
- Easy to grow
- Friendly to beginners
Cons
- Smell can be too pungent
- Make cause paranoia
Strain Type
Super Skunk is 80% Indica and 20% Sativa. It gives a balanced but mostly Indica puffs.
Flowering Time
Super Skunk typically flowers for 8-9 weeks. The feminized strain is a convenient pick for most hobbyist cannabis growers.
Aroma & Flavor
Super Skunk has an earthy and skunky taste with hints of sweetness. It's a great pick for those who like strong, smelly hits.
THC Level & Effects
Super Skunk has two effects: it relaxes and gives euphoria. This makes it great for stress relief and unwinding after a long day.
With a THC content of roughly 14%, the cannabis strain delivers a potent and satisfying high. It is not too potent, yet it offers strong relief.
Growing Difficulty
Super Skunk is easy to grow and suitable for beginners and seasoned growers. This cannabis strain can grow well indoors and outdoors. Famous for producing a plentiful harvest with its high yield.
Best grown outdoors in fall. Growing outdoors, you’ll harvest in 10 to 14 weeks. Expect a decent outdoor yield of around 500 g per plant.
Indoors, it can do well with fewer than 12 hours of light. Expect to harvest in 15 to 20 weeks. With up to indoor yields of up to 500-600gr/m², Super Skunk feminized seeds aren’t too shabby.
White Widow - Best for High THC Content
Pros
- Potent, with high THC levels
- A cinch to grow and high yielding
- High germination rate
- Cerebral stimulation
- Available from reputable seed banks
Cons
- May cause dry mouth & eyes
- Doesn't give strong indica effects
Strain Type
White Widow consists of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. The female seeds were first bred by Dutch green-house growers in the 90s.
Flowering Time
White Widow plants flowers for 8 to 9 weeks. They produce high-quality buds with heavy resin.
Aroma & Flavor
Expect a pungent, spicy, and earthy taste with a sweet finish. As with Blue Dream, you may get some herbal, woody, or lemony hints. It is heavy on terpenes like Caryophyllene, Beta-Pinene, and D-Limonene.
THC Level & Effects
White Widow has energizing and euphoric effects. Users feel creative, happy, uplifted, and relaxed. It provides a well-balanced high that can improve focus and uplift mood.
THC content is high, from 19% to 25%. It offers a potent and impactful high. Check with local laws and seek professional medical advice. Especially if you’re taking for insomnia or chronic pain.
Growing Difficulty
White Widow is moderately difficult to grow. Yet, it is resilient and rewards your efforts. It can be grown both indoors and outdoors.
The cannabis plants yield high amounts, providing numerous growers a generous harvest. Grown inside, it can yield 450–500g/m² under a 600W light. Outdoors, you can get from 550 to 600 g per plant.
Gorilla Crush- Best for Potency
Pros
- High THC content
- Best for indoor or outdoor growing
- Heavy yielding
- Uplifting effect
- Available from reputable seed banks
Cons
- Low sativa genetics
- Highly euphoric
Strain Type
Gorilla Crush is a photoperiod composed of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. It is cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Orange Crush.
Flowering Time
Gorilla Crush takes 8-9 weeks until the flowering stage. The flowers are short-lived and give way to quality buds that pack a punch.
Check the Best Prices on Rocket Seeds
Aroma & Flavor
Gorilla Crush has a sweet and fruity flavor with woody and earthy undertones. As with Blue Dream, the aroma is delightful with a citrus aftertaste.
THC Level & Effects
Gorilla Crush gives off powerful and relaxing effects. Perfect for unwinding and evening use. In large doses, some users may feel paranoid.
It has a high THC content, upwards of 27-29%. There’s no substituting professional medical advice. Especially if paranoia lasts for days.
Growing Difficulty
Gorilla Crush is a cinch to grow from feminized cannabis seeds. It prefers sunny, temperate, or Mediterranean climate outdoors. The feminized marijuana seeds also do well indoors with grow lights.
Expect medium height and good yield. You can harvest around 400 g per square meter when grown indoors. Grown outdoors, the average yield goes up to 500 g per plant.
Green Crack- Best for Energy Boost
Pros
- Friendy to beginner growers
- Fast-acting high
- Big yield
- Not susceptible to pests and diseases
- Sativa dominant hybrid
Cons
- Might be too pungent for some users
- May cause anxiety in high doses
Strain Type
Green Crack is a weed strain made up of 65% Sativa and 35% Indica. The feminized seeds were bred from Skunk #1 and Afghani indica.
Flowering Time
Green Crack is an autoflower weed heavy on sativa genetics. It blooms fast, reaching the flowering phase in 9 to 10 weeks.
Check the Best Prices on Crop King Seeds
Aroma & Flavor
Green Crack sometimes goes by Mango Crack. That’s thanks to its sweet and fruity mango taste with earthy undertones. It also tickles your taste buds with a refreshing citrusy flavor.
Expect each puff to go in with a sour, sweet aroma. It comes out with pineapple notes.
THC Level & Effects
Green Crack packs high THC content. It averages out at around 22%. It could be as low as 13%. Expect a clear-headed high that can help combat fatigue with mental clarity.
Effects include energizing, focus, and uplifting. It can also cause cerebral stimulation and boost productivity.
Growing Difficulty:
Green Crack is easy to grow. It bodes well both indoor and outdoor, reaching 5 to 8 ft. high. The medium only female plants yield well.
When grown indoors, they yield 300g/m2. Outdoor plants produce 600 g of buds per plant.
Durban Poison - Best for Focus
Pros
- Pure sativa strain
- Very low CBD
- Fruity aroma
- High-yielding
- Great for focus and mental stamina
Cons
- Low entourage effects
- The smell may be too pungent
Strain Type
Durban Poison is a 100% Sativa genetic composition. With Landrace Ruderalis roots, it offers the characteristic invigorating and cerebral high.
Flowering Time
Durban Poison flowers for 9 to 10 weeks. That’s enough to build up the resin in the buds after planting the female cannabis seeds.
Aroma & Flavor
Durban Poison offers a sweet and spicy taste with earthy undertones. The flavor profile is complex with lots of rich, aromatic terpenes.
THC Level & Effects
The THC level in the strain of cannabis varies. It often sits around 18% to 26%. That’s quite potent, but most users enjoy a clear-headed high.
Common effects are uplifting, focus-boosting. and energizing. Reported side effects range from dry mouth to paranoia. Only seen in very high doses.
Growing Difficulty:
They are feminized seeds that emerge fast after sowing. Durban Poison is fairly easy to grow, especially in outdoor growing setups. They'll need 18-20 hours of intense LED grow lights to thrive indoors.
With outdoor yields of 400-500 g per plant, these feminized seeds are nothing to scoff at. Grown indoors, you can harvest up to 650 g per m2.
Chocolope Fem - Best for Chocolate Flavor
Pros
- Uplifting effects of sativa strains
- A cinch to grow
- Short flowering phase
- Tough, resistant plants
- Good-yielding
Cons
- Might be too sweet to seasoned users
Strain Type
Chocolope Fem is a sativa-heavy cannabis cup. The genetic makeup is 95% Sativa and 5% Indica. It was first bred in the 80s by crossing Cannalope Haze and OG Chocolate Thai.
Flowering Time
Chocolope Fem brings the best out of its parents. The biggest selling point is its short flowering period. Expect the blooms to last 8 to 9 weeks.
Check the Best Prices on DNA Genetics
Aroma & Flavor
Chocolope Fem presents a delectable pastry flavor profile. It has a rich chocolate flavor with a hint of bitter coffee. You may taste an earthy aroma with cantaloupe undertones.
THC Level & Effects
Chocolope Fem produces uplifting and euphoric effects. Perfect for boosting your mood and creativity.
The award-winning strain is quite potent at 19% THC content. The high hits fast yet balanced and enjoyable.
Growing Difficulty:
Chocolope Fem is not finicky from the cannabis seeds to buds. Most growers with a brown thumb rave about these feminized seeds. They need plenty of sunlight, but can do with 10-12 hours of artificial light.
With optimal outdoor growing, it produces up to 600 g per plant. Grown indoors, you can get 450-500 g/m2. It helps that the plants are resistant to most cannabis-related pests and diseases.
Banana Cream Sundae - Best for Unique Flavor
Pros
- Mood-lifting
- High THC content (up to 28%)
- Unique flavor profile
- Fast-growing, high-yielding
- Space-saving
Cons
- Flowering phase longer indoors
- May cause paranoia
Strain Type
Banana Cream Sundae consists of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. It is a cross of Banana Cream, Jealousy, and Gelato #41 strains.
Flowering Time
The flowering phase for Banana Cream Sundae lasts 8 to 10 weeks.
Check the Best Prices on Sonoma Seeds
Aroma & Flavor
Banana Cream Sundae has a sweet and creamy banana flavor with hints of vanilla. It is a favorite among those who enjoy dessert-like strains.
THC Level & Effects
The effects of Banana Cream Sundae are uplifting and relaxing. Great for mood and unwinding. It provides a balanced high that can boost creativity and promote relaxation.
This strain has a THC content of 20%. It offers a balanced and enjoyable high.
Growing Difficulty
Banana Cream Sundae is moderate to easy to grow. It is not vulnerable to most cannabis-related issues.
Expect modest indoor yields of up to 350 gr/m2. It thrives better outdoors, reaching up to 8 ft high. Outdoor yields are equally good at 500 g per plant.
Trainwreck Feminized Seeds - Best for Creative Boost
Pros
- Uplifting and cerebral stimulating effects
- Sativa-heavy buds
- Unique mint flavor
- Boost creativity and mental stamina
- Heavy-yielding
Cons
- Takes a large space
- Can cause paranoia in high doses
Strain Type
Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain. It is made up of 90% Sativa and 10% Indica. The cannabis seeds are a result of crossing Afghan, Thai, and Mexican landraces.
Flowering Time
The flowering phase takes approximately 9-10 weeks. It is a good pick for a fairly quick harvest.
Check the Best Prices on Royal Queen Seeds
Aroma & Flavor
Trainwreck has a complex flavor profile. It has a spicy, minty, and pine-like taste with subtle citrus undertones.
THC Level & Effects
Great for creative puffs. It produces uplifting, energizing and euphoric effects. With a happy-feel aftermath, it is excellent for boosting creativity and productivity.
The THC content is high but not too overwhelming, at 19-22%. It stays at a low 19% for most buds. However, some newbies report being paranoid after consuming high doses.
Growing Difficulty
Don’t let the name fool you. Trainwreck is among the best feminized seeds for a good reason. It is a cinch to grow with basic care and sanitization.
It is a bit of a high grower. Outdoors, it can reach well over 6.5 ft (200cm). Indoor growers can see these beauties grow up to 5 ft (150cm) tall.
It makes up for that with heavy yield. Indoor growers can expect around 500-600 gr/m2. Outdoor growers may see up to 600-800 g per plant.
AK-47 Feminized - Best for Fast Growth
Pros
- Balanced cannabis seeds
- Smooth, clear-headed hits
- Complex yet rich flavor profile
- Good yields for both indoor and outdoor growing
- High potency
Cons
- Kush taste not for everyone
- May cause dry mouth
Strain Type
AK-47's genetic makeup is 65% Sativa and 35% Indica. It is a product of crossing four landraces in the 1990s.
Flowering Time
The flowering phase for AK-47 is approximately 8-9 weeks. This shorter period is advantageous for those seeking a quicker turnaround.
Check the Best Prices on Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Aroma & Flavor
AK-47 has a sweet and earthy flavor with hints of floral and spicy notes. This pleasant taste profile makes for a well-rounded puffing.
THC Level & Effects
Lab test results for AK-47 shows a THC content range of 19-22%. The effects mirror these high THC levels. The strain produces balance, uplifting, and happy feelings. Yet, users report a clear-headed high
Growing Difficulty
AK-47 lives up to its name. It’s quick to grow but doesn’t require too much care. Certainly perfect for beginners and seasoned growers.
It does almost equally well in indoor and outdoor growing setups. It could benefit from natural sunlight and space outdoors.
The cannabis seeds yield around 450-550 gr/m2 indoors. Outdoor growers can expect between 600 and 800 g of buds per plant.
Mimosa X Orange Punch - Best for Citrus Flavor
Pros
- Explosive citrusy flavor
- Many packages
- Lots of terpenes
- High outdoor yields
- Short period to flowering
Cons
- Vulnerable to low temps
- May cause dry mouth
Strain Type
This hybrid strain is composed of 60% Sativa and 40% Indica. It is a cross between Mimosa Evo and Orange Punch. It combines energizing effects with a mild sense of relaxation.
Flowering Time
Mimosa X Orange Punch takes 8 to 10 weeks to the flowering stage.
Check the Best Prices on Barney's Farm
Aroma & Flavor
Mimosa X Orange Punch features a bold citrus flavor with a blend of orange and tropical notes. Its lively taste profile is a hit among those who enjoy fruity and tangy strains.
THC Level & Effects
The effects of Mimosa X Orange Punch are uplifting and energizing. It provides a euphoric and creative high. Great for daytime use and social activities.
Its THC content hovers about 22%. It delivers a potent and stimulating high. Great for mood and creativity.
Growing Difficulty
This strain is moderate, if not easy to grow. It requires standard care and attention to achieve optimal results.
It yields around 500-600 g/m2 indoors and 600-700 g of buds per plant outdoors.
Lemon King - Best for Lemon Flavor
Pros
Lovely lemony flavor
Stimulating and creative effects
Short flowering period
High-yielding
Resin-rich buds
Cons
Intense odor
May cause dry eyes
Strain Type
This strain is a genetic mix of 80% Sativa and 20% Indica. It is a cross of Critical Swiss and Space Bomb.
Flowering Time
Lemon King has a flowering phase of 8 to 9 weeks. It is a fast-bloomer for quick harvest.
Check the Best Prices on Eva Seeds
Aroma & Flavor
Lemon King offers a bold lemon flavor with a zesty and tangy profile. Its intense citrus taste makes it ideal for Kush fans.
THC Level & Effects
Lemon King produces uplifting and stimulating effects. The puffs give a happy, energetic high with focus and creativity.
THC content is around 18 to 23%. The potent high that is both stimulating and enjoyable.
Growing Difficulty
Lemon King is moderate, if not easy to grow. It thrives with proper care, especially in coco hydro growing soil. The weed strain calls for medium to high nutrients to bloom.
It grows quite tall outdoors, shooting up to 3m high. You can harvest up to 1500 g per plant outdoors. Harvest is around late Sept to early Oct.
The feminized seeds produce medium-height plants, 2.5 to 3.3 ft tall. They do well in LEC, HPS, and LED grow lights. Outdoor yields are decent 450-600 gr/m2.
Gorilla Melon - Best for Fruity Flavor
Pros
- Lovely fruity flavor
- Disease-resistant feminized seeds
- Beautiful frosty foliage
- Versatile
- Decent yields
Cons
- Big size not ideal for compact spaces
- May cause dry eyes
Strain Type
This hybrid strain consists of 70% Indica and 30% of Sativa. It is cross between Melon and GG#4 (Murdock GG sativa strains)
Flowering Time
Gorilla Melon has a flowering phase of 9 to 10 weeks.
Check the Best Prices on Fast Buds
Aroma & Flavor
Gorilla Melon features a moderate smell. It hits your taste buds with a sweet, fruity flavor with melon and tropical notes. It has an earthy aroma.
THC Level & Effects
The effects of Gorilla Melon are largely from its GG4 roots. Expect euphoric, relaxing, and energizing effects. With an average 21% THC content, each hit offers a balanced yet potent high.
Growing Difficulty:
Like Blue Dream, Gorilla Melon is a cinch to grow. It’s not troublesome both indoors and outdoors. Sunshine or grow lights can do the trick.
It reaches up to 4.5-6 ft in height. The bulging breadth makes it more of an XL grower. As a new grower, be prepared to try no more than five specimens.
The size translates to good yield from the feminized seeds. It produces roughly 42 ounces (600-700 g) per plant outdoors. Outdoor growers should expect 1.8 ounces/ft2 or 450-550 g/m2.
Cherry Bear Kush - Best for Cherry Flavor
Pros
- Autoflowering feminized weed seeds
- Medium to high-yielding
- Bushy and compact plants
- Sweet cherry flavor
- Cannabis Cup winner
Cons
- Users report being paranoid after high dosage
- May cause dry mouth
Strain Type
Cherry Bear Kush is an indica-heavy hybrid. The genetic build is 20% sativa and 80% indica. It was bred by crossing Mythic OG and Cherry Kush Auto strains.
Flowering Time
Expect 8-9 weeks of the flowering phase for Cherry Bear Kush.
Check the Best Prices on Seedsman
Aroma & Flavor
These best feminized seeds produce buds with a unique cherry flavor. The sweet aroma has an earthy hint and fruity aftertaste.
THC Level & Effects
The effects of Cherry Bear Kush are relaxing and soothing. It provides a calming high that helps with stress relief and promotes relaxation. It packs a THC content of around 18%.
Growing Difficulty
Cherry Bear Kush is moderately easy to grow. Suitable for those with some growing experience. It requires standard care and attention.
It can be grown indoors or outdoors. The weed strain yields approximately 500 g/m2 indoors and 600 g per plant outdoors.
Banjerine - Best for Unique Terpenes
Pros
- 20-28% high THC
- Incredibly easy to grow
- Max 70 days flowering period
- Tangerine aroma and unique terpenes
- High yield
Cons
- Not ideal for indoor, non-greenhouse setups
- Odor can be overwhelming
Strain Type
This hybrid strain is genetically 75% Sativa and 25% Indica. Its lineage is a cross between Cotton Candy auto and Banjo strains.
Flowering Time
Banjerine has a flowering phase of 8-10 weeks.
Banjerine has a flowering phase of 8-10 weeks.
Aroma & Flavor
Banjerine features a unique terpene profile. It is a blend of spicy, sweet, and earthy notes. The aftertaste is a smooth exhale of citrus and tangerine.
THC Level & Effects
Banjerine has a high THC content ranging from 20 to 28%. This best feminized cannabis seed strain promises a moderate yet enjoyable, long-lasting high. It produces pleasant, relaxing, and euphoric effects.
Growing Difficulty:
Banjerine is an easy grower. It’s suitable for numerous growers because it thrives with proper care and attention. Expect strong mold & disease resistance.
It does almost as well indoors and outdoors. Indoor growers can expect yields of up to 600 gr/m2. When grown in ideal outdoor conditions, you can harvest 700 to 950 g from each cannabis seed.
Quarter Mile - Best for High Yield
Pros
- 8 to 9 weeks flowering period
- Yields up to 1kg per plant
- Easy to grow and resilient
- Fruity taste
- May help with chronic pain and insomnia
Cons
- Might give you the couch lock
- May induce the munchies
Strain Type
This strain is a hybrid with genetic makeup of 50% Sativa and 50% Indica. The feminized seeds are a balanced cross between pure Afghan and Peel out strains.
Flowering Time
Quarter Mile has a 8 to 9 weeks flowering phase
Aroma & Flavor
Quarter Mile has an all-around earthy flavor with subtle spicy and fruity notes.
Check the Best Prices on TH Seeds
THC Level & Effects
Quarter Mile gives off balanced, soothing effects and relaxing. That's thanks to high THC content of around 20%. It delivers a potent and enjoyable high.
Growing Difficulty
Quarter Mile may not be the easiest cannabis seed strain to grow. You need to monitor soil drainage, sunlight, and temp. It does well in high humidity, too.
This strain is a good candidate for green-house growers. Regular seeds from a reliable seed bank promises incredibly high yields.
Expect up to 1000 g per plant from each cannabis seed that matures outside. Indoor growers should harvest any from 600 to 700 g/m2.
What Are Feminized Seeds?
Feminized seeds are prized for their fast, heavy-yielding. Unlike regular cannabis seeds, best feminized seeds produce only female plants. They eliminate the need to get rid of male plants later on.
Genetics and farmers use breeding techniques that force feminization of the plants. That means they’ll produce with only female chromosomes. The result is a cannabis seed strain that yields potent, bud-producing females.
This is a game-changer in the cannabis industry growing process. It maximizes harvest and improves traits like mold resistance. That makes the best feminized strain a good cannabis seed for both newbies and experienced growers.
The quality of feminized seeds depends on their lineage. You must buy feminized seeds with high-yielding and resilient parents. Of course, the seed bank also matters. Opt for top seed banks like Homegrown Cannabis Co and Seed Supreme.
Pros of Growing With Feminized Seeds
Pros:
- Feminized seeds yield 100% female specimens. This removes the risk of cross-pollination
- All plants produce buds - No resources are wasted on removing male plants
- They offer stable genetics for consistent harvest. Expect good quality, aroma, flavor, and potency season after season. Most Cannabis Cup winners are feminized seeds.
- Simplified growing - No need to identify and remove male plants
- A vast selection of feminized strains is good for selection. You can choose based on desired effects, flavors, and growth traits.
Cons:
- Feminized seeds are often more expensive
- They provide less genetic variation than regular seeds
Feminized, Autoflower & Regular Seeds
Feminized Seeds are bred to produce only female cannabis plants. They remove the need to identify and remove males. This ensures a higher yield of bud-producing plants. Feminized seeds ensure each plant produces top-quality seeds and buds for harvest.
Autoflower Seeds: Autoflowers switch to flowering based on age, not light cycles. This makes them ideal for beginners and compact spaces. They grow quickly and allow for multiple harvests in a season. But, their yield may be smaller than feminized seeds.
Regular Seeds: Regular seeds can produce both a male plant and female plants, typically in a 50/50 ratio. They need careful monitoring to remove male and female seeds. This prevents pollination. It makes the plants better for experienced breeders who want to create new strains.
Feminized Marijuana Seeds FAQs
Is It Worth Buying Feminized Seeds?
Yes. Buying feminized seeds is worth it for most growers. The best Feminized seeds offer plenty of advantages. They drop the need to identify and remove male plants. This maximizes yield and simplifies the growing process.
What Are The Highest Yielding Feminized Seeds?
The highest-yielding feminized seeds vary based on the strain and growing conditions. Some popular high-yielding feminized strains include Big Bud.
Others include Blue Dream, Super Silver Haze, and Critical Mass. These best cannabis seeds are popular for their strong growth and high yields.
How Do I Know If My Seeds Are Feminized?
Feminized seeds are typically labeled as such by reputable seed banks and suppliers. Feminized weed seeds are often smaller and more uniform than regular seeds. It pays to buy the best feminized seeds from a trusted source.
Can You Get Male Seeds From Feminized Seeds?
No. 100% feminized seeds are specifically bred to eliminate male chromosomes. This ensures that every seed bank will produce a female plant.
While very rare, a female plant from feminized seeds can develop male flowers. Especially under extreme stress conditions. This does not mean that feminized strains produce male seeds.
Recap on Best Feminized Seeds
Feminized seeds are an excellent choice for most cannabis growers, offering numerous benefits such as eliminating the need to cull male plants and ensuring a higher yield of bud-producing plants.
They are particularly advantageous for growers who want a simplified and efficient growing process with consistent results. While they may be more costly and provide less genetic variation, the ease of use and high yield potential make them a worthwhile investment.
In comparison to other types of seeds, such as autoflower and regular seeds, feminized seeds stand out for their ability to consistently produce high-quality cannabis plants that meet the needs of both novice and experienced growers. That’s why we highly recommend Grandaddy Purple from Seed Supreme to start your growing journey!
Disclaimer: This article does not encourage readers to grow marijuana where it is not legal to do so. It is highly recommended to check legal questions before purchasing these products.