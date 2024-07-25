Best Delta 9 Gummies: Top 7 Quality THC Gummies

We've done extensive research and testing to find the top ones you can purchase online. Check out below our top picks of the best delta-9 THC products.
Our favorite pick is Exhale Wellness Delta 9 Gummy Cubes. They’re delicious and made with 100% organic natural ingredients. Each batch is 3rd-party lab tested with a 30-day money back guarantee.
7 Best Hemp-Derived Delta 9 Gummies - Top Recommendations (Product Reviews)
Exhale Wellness Delta 9 Gummy Cubes - Editor’s Choice As the Overall Best Hemp-Derived THC Gummies
Pros:
- High potency
- Natural delicious flavors
- 3rd-party lab-tested organic ingredients
- Hemp-derived and compliant with the Farm Bill
- Great for sleep
Cons:
- Limited flavor options
- Premium pricing
Why We Chose Exhale Wellness Delta 9 Gummy Cubes:
Exhale Wellness is a brand born out of passion for public health and wellness. These particular gummies are known for their superb potency. They feature ingredients and flavors that are 100% natural and organic.
Each batch is lab-tested by an independent testing facility. This makes sure that gummies are safe, top-quality, and compliant. The 2018 Farm Bill requires less than 0.3% of THC by dry weight volume to be legal.
Exhale formulation includes Delta 9 THC from hemp. Thus, they check the legal box. It can be sold anywhere at the federal level.
While not certified for medical use, these gummies offer plenty of therapeutic benefits. Users have reported better sleep and stress relief. Ideal for those looking for the full benefits of Delta 9 THC gummies.
Specs:
- Size: 20 gummies per bottle
- Strength: 25mg per gummy
- Flavor(s): Mixed fruit
User Reviews:
From Trustpilot:
- Positive: Vicki Rutledge says, “This product did indeed make me get into a deeper sleep longer”.
- Negative: "The gummies are a bit pricey, but the quality makes it worth it."
From Reddit:
Positive: Dana comments, “This is my first time ordering from Exhalewell and I was not disappointed.”
Negative: Mattew noted, "I would like something stronger."
Exhalewell Delta 9 Gummy Cubes check all the right boxes. They are for those looking for strong, natural, and fed-legal THC gummies. Their consistent quality and effectiveness make them the best on the market.
Budder Chery Lime Delta 9 THC - Best for Flavor
Pros:
- Great flavor profile
- High-quality ingredients
- Consistent potency
- Vegan-friendly
- Fast-acting effects
Cons:
- A bit of hemp aftertaste
- Doesn't cover all 50 states
Why We Chose Budder Cherry Lime Delta 9 THC Gummies:
The Budder Cherry Lime Delta 9 THC Gummies are good for their great flavor. They combine cherry and lime for a delightful taste.
These gummies use good, vegan-friendly ingredients. They have consistent potency. Perfect those after the best hemp-derived Delta 9 gummies.
Specs:
- Size: 30 gummies per pack
- Strength: 10mg per gummy
- Flavor(s): Cherry Lime
User Reviews:
From Trustpilot:
Positive: "These gummies help me relax and enjoy the evening. The natural cherry lime flavor is refreshing!"
Negative: "The gummies are a bit pricey, but the quality makes it worth it."
From Reddit:
Positive: "Super helpful The potency is just right, and they're great for delicious flavors."
Negative: "I wish there were more flavor options than Cherry."
Budder Cherry Lime Delta 9 THC Gummies are the most flavorful of the bunch. They are for those after tasty, high-quality, and potent THC gummies. Expect consistent quality and enjoyable taste.
Rainbow Haze Delta 9 Gummies - Best for Relaxation
Pros:
- Promotes deep relaxation
- Balanced potency
- All-natural ingredients
- Gluten-free and vegan
- Full-spectrum CBD
Cons:
- One strength only
- Slow onset for some users
Why We Chose Rainbow Haze Delta 9 Gummies:
Rainbow Haze Delta 9 Gummies provide the ultimate relaxation experience. They have balanced power and natural ingredients.
These gummies help improve sleep and bring calm. Perfect for unwinding after a long day.
Specs:
- Size: 25 gummies per pack
- Strength: 15mg per gummy
- Flavor(s): Mixed fruit
User Reviews:
From Trustpilot:
Positive: "These gummies are perfect for relaxing before bed. I sleep longer and feel more refreshed in the morning."
Negative: "They take a bit longer to kick in, but once they do, the effects are great."
From Reddit:
Positive: "Rainbow Haze gummies are my go-to for stress relief. The natural and vegan flavors are a big plus."
Negative: "I wish they were available more widely; sometimes they’re out of stock."
Rainbow Haze Delta 9 Gummies are the key to relaxation. They're relaxing, natural, and effective. They have balanced power and all-natural ingredients. Spot on for sleep and stress relief.
Huckleberry Live Resin THC - Best for Potency
Pros:
- Potent
- 100% hemp derived delta 9 gummies
- Natural and organic flavors and ingredients
- Relieves pain
- Third-party lab tested
Cons:
- Might be too relaxing for early-day use
- Only one strength
Why We Chose Huckleberry Live Resin THC:
Huckleberry Live Resin THC is the most potent hemp-derived delta 9 option on this list. The edibles are made from high-quality ingredients derived from cannabis plants.
Natural effects and lovely flavors make it the go-to edible. Particularly among those looking for big relief from chronic pain.
Specs:
- Size: 30 gummies per pack
- Strength: 25mg per gummy
- Flavor(s): Huckleberry
User Reviews:
From Trustpilot:
Positive: Leon Mange comments, "These gummies pack a strong punch, effectively easing my persistent pain. The natural huckleberry flavor is a nice touch."
Negative: A user says, "The price is a bit high, but the effectiveness makes it worth it."
From Reddit:
Positive: Rick Lawson comments, "Huckleberry Live Resin THC gummies are that good for a relaxing evening. Perfect for pain, too."
Negative: "I wish they would kick in faster and wear off quicker. The same effects are not bad for nights."
Huckleberry Live Resin THC gummies are not just potent. They are flavorful and relaxing without the nasty aftertaste. Great for evening relaxing use and managing pain.
CannaBuddy Sour Blueberry - Best Hemp-Derived THC Gummies for Pain Relief
Pros:
- Great for pain management
- Good delicious flavors
- Lab-tested for quality and potency
- Hemp-derived Delta 9 THC
- Vegan-friendly
Cons:
- Limited availability
- Slightly higher price
Why We Chose CannaBuddy Sour Blueberry:
Many cannabis users swear on CannaBuddy Sour Blueberry for relieving pain. They are the best option in this category.
The gummies contain hemp-derived Delta 9 THC. They are lab-tested to check quality and potency. The flavors are natural.
The ingredients are vegan-friendly. It helps that the brand has added more gummies per bottle. Perfect for managing pain and getting a bang for your money.
Specs:
- Size: 30 gummies per bottle
- Strength: 10mg Delta 9 THC per gummy
- Flavor(s): Sour Blueberry
User Reviews:
From Trustpilot:
Positive: "These gummies are great for managing my chronic pain. The sour blueberry flavor is delicious and natural."
Negative: "The price is a bit high, but they provide great relief for pain."
From Reddit:
Positive: "Canna Buddy Sour Blueberry gummies help ease back pain and migraines I have been experiencing."
Negative: "I wish they were more readily available in my area."
If you’re looking for something natural and relaxing for your pain, look no further. CannaBuddy Sour Blueberry gummies live up to their hype. They’re effective thanks to the benefits from Delta 9 THC gummies made from hemp.
Cheef Botanicals Delta 9 Cubes - Best for Stress Relief
Pros:
- Made with organic, natural ingredients
- Vegan and gluten-free
- Medically reviewed
- Less than 0.3% THC by dry weight volume
- Extra strong for stress relief
Cons:
- May be too strong for some users
- Pricier
Why We Chose Cheef Botanicals Delta 9 Cubes:
Cheef Botanicals Delta 9 Cubes stand out for their commitment to quality and natural ingredients. These THC gummies are made from hemp-derived THC, ensuring they are federally legal and farm bill compliant. The combination of high potency and organic, vegan-friendly ingredients makes them ideal for those looking to manage stress with a natural product.
Specs:
- Size: 30 gummies per bottle
- Strength: 10mg Delta 9 THC per gummy
- Flavor(s): Mixed fruit
User Reviews
From Trustpilot:
Positive: User seyso diop says, “I ordered the Gummy cubes and they were a great alternative to the fruit gummies they used to have back in the day.”
Negative: User Jessie Pruitt complains that: “No response from customer service when I got an order I had canceled.”
From Reddit:
Positive: David raves about the gummies, saying "They are my go-to for stress relief. I love that they're vegan."
Negative: Elena had a small favor to ask: "I wish they offered more flavors to choose from."
Cheef Botanicals Delta 9 Cubes is the gold standard, especially when it comes to relieving stress. These are high-quality, hemp-derived THC gummies.
3chi Delta 9 Gummies - Best for Mood Control
Pros:
- Improves mood
- Hemp-derived Delta 9 THC
- Lab-tested (third party)
- Natural ingredients
- Gluten-free
Cons:
- May cause dry mouth
- Comes in only one strength
Why We Chose 3Chi Delta 9 Gummies:
3Chi Delta 9 Gummies are ideal for mood control. That’s thanks to their potent and high-quality hemp-derived Delta 9 THC.
These gummies are 3rd-party lab-tested, complete with a certificate of analysis. Help chirp up with a gluten-free menu of natural ingredients and flavors.
Specs:
- Size: 20 gummies per pack
- Strength: 10mg Delta 9 THC per gummy
- Flavor(s): Blue Raspberry
User Reviews:
From Trustpilot:
Positive: Joshua Cagle on swift customer support: “Have ordered from here several times. Last order was lost in the mail - messaged support and another order was immediately dispatched and arrived very quickly.”
Negative: "The limited flavor options are a downside, but the blue raspberry flavor is still enjoyable."
From Reddit:
Positive: User John says, “3Chi delta-9 gummies are great, fast, and affordable”
Negative: Mark in Memphis says, "I can't handle dryness of the mouth, but the deep relaxation and great mood [are] worth the price."
3Chi Delta 9 Gummies are perfect for any looking to control their mood naturally with high-quality, hemp-derived Delta 9 THC gummies.
Benefits of Delta 9 Gummies
Relaxation
Delta 9 THC gummies are excellent for relaxation. These hemp-derived delta-9 products help reduce stress and promote a sense of calm. Great for unwinding after a long day.
Relieves Pain
Delta 9 gummies can relieve pain. As backed by many studies.
These hemp-derived delta-9 edibles interact with the endocannabinoid system. Thus, reducing discomfort from physical strain and chronic pain.
Stress Relief
THC edibles like Delta 9 gummies can provide stress relief. Consuming cannabis in this well-known form can help ease stress and anxiety.
Hemp-derived Delta 9 THC is compliant with the Farm Bill. It contains no more than 0.3% THC by dry weight volume. That means these gummies are a relaxing way to manage stress naturally.
Mood Control
Delta 9 THC gummies can help with mood control. They’re a nicer, younger sibling of the potent Delta-8 THC.
Like other cannabinoids, delta-9 THC interacts with cannabinoid receptors. As such, these hemp-derived delta-9 cannabinoids can stabilize mood swings.
Expect the gummies to produce the desired effect. This form of THC reduces stress, anxiety, and depression. All these can bog down your happiness and mood.
Better Sleep
Delta 9 gummies are great for sleep. They promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. Many users report hemp-derived delta-9 gummies help them get more ZZZs for longer.
Potential Side Effects of Delta 9 Gummies
Delta 9 gummies are derived from cannabis plants. Despite being natural and beneficial, they can have some side effects.
- Dry mouth: THC gummies can lead to dry mouth. This is common with hemp-derived delta-9 products. Stay hydrated and see a healthcare professional if it persists.
- Increased appetite: Consuming Delta 9 THC gummies may stimulate appetite. Though beneficial, it may lead to unintended weight gain.
- Poor perception: Delta 9 is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. It can cause hallucinations because it interacts with cannabinoid receptors.
- Digestive Issues: Some users experience digestive system discomfort after taking hemp-derived delta-9 gummies.
- Failed drug tests: Delta 9 THC can show up on a drug test.
Although mild, some of these side effects may persist. It pays to consult with your healthcare professional.
How We Picked the Best Hemp-Derived Delta 9 Gummies
Ingredients
We looked for Delta 9 THC gummies made from high-quality, hemp-derived products. The best gummies go all natural. Especially when it comes to flavors and ingredients.
Potency
The best hemp-derived Delta 9 gummies vary in potency. We checked the CoAs for exact dosage.
Customer Reviews
What real users think matters. We scoured many reviewing sites for unbiased customer reviews and ratings. Focused on sleep, pain, and stress relief.
Lab Testing
We ensure all the THC products are third-party lab tested. This confirms they are federally compliant and free from contaminants. Look for products tested for hemp-derived cannabinoids and other cannabinoids.
Ingredient Quality
High-quality Delta 9 THC gummies come from ethically-grown hemp. We preferred gummies made with organic ingredients that naturally occur in hemp products.
Reported Effectiveness
We considered how well the gummies worked for users. The best hemp-derived Delta 9 gummies offer many benefits. We're talking relaxation, pain alleviation, and mood control.
How to Find the Best Hemp-Derived Delta 9 Gummies for You
Determine Your Needs and Tolerance
Look at your needs and tolerance. It helps you select the best hemp-derived delta 9 gummies. Knowing how your body reacts to hemp-derived delta-9 will help you choose the right potency.
Research Brands and Products
Research rands and their hemp derived products. Look for companies that use hemp plants grown under strict farm bill compliant regulations.
Reliable brands detail info about their delta 9 THC gummies and their hemp-derived cannabinoids content.
Check Lab Reports
Always check for third-party lab reports to ensure the thc gummies are safe. They ensure the product is compliant with federally controlled substance guidelines.
Consider Flavor and Texture
The best delta 9 gummies should produce desired effects and taste great. Consider the natural flavorings used and the texture of the gummies. High-quality hemp products will avoid artificial flavors.
Read Reviews and Testimonials
Customer reviews and testimonials say a lot about the quality of cannabis products. Look for feedback on chronic pain, stimulate appetite, or improve sleep quality.
Compare Prices
Price comparison is important to find the best delta 9 gummies within your budget. High-quality delta 9 thc gummies may cost more. They often provide better effects and safety.
Ensure the product offers full therapeutic benefits. It should obey the local laws regarding hemp derived delta 9 products.
Other Types of Delta 9 THC Products
Delta 9 Chocolate
Delta 9 chocolate combines the benefits of Delta 9 THC with delicious flavors. These chocolates are made from hemp derived delta-9 THC. They are federally legal under the farm bill.
Delta 9 Drinks
Delta 9 drinks are a refreshing way to enjoy hemp derived delta-9 THC. These beverages often come in various flavors. They are designed to provide an altered yet pleasant perception.
Made from hemp derived products, they are federally legal. They can be a fun alternative to thc gummies.
Delta 9 Capsules
Delta 9 capsules are perfect for those who want a precise dose of Delta 9 THC. These hemp derived delta-9 cannabis products are convenient.
They are a cinch to take. The gummies ensure you know exactly how much THC you consume. They provide consistent effects without the need for thc edibles.
Delta 9 Topicals
Delta 9 topicals are used for localized pain and physical discomfort. These products are made from hemp plants. They are applied directly to the skin
They do not cause psychoactive effects. They are ideal for most cannabis users. Especially those looking to avoid the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis edibles.
Delta 9 Vapes
Delta 9 vapes offer a quick and efficient way to experience the benefits of Delta 9 THC. These THC products are made from hemp derived cannabinoids.
They may contain citric acid. These vapes are popular for their rapid onset of effects. Vaping is a popular method for those who prefer smoking cannabis over other forms.
Delta 9 Flower
Delta 9 flower is the natural form of cannabis plant that can be smoked or vaporized. These flowers are hemp derived cannabis products. It is easy for consumed THC to interact with the endocannabinoid system.
Delta-9 flowers provide the full spectrum of cannabinoids, including Delta 9 THC. They offer a traditional way to consume cannabis with immediate effects.
Delta 9 Tincture
Delta 9 tinctures are liquid extracts made from industrial hemp. These hemp products are typically taken sublingually for quick absorption into the central nervous system.
They provide an easy way to control sleep quality and pain management. They offer the full benefits of Delta 9 THC.
Best Delta 9 Gummies FAQs
Will Delta 9 Show up on a Drug Test?
Yes. Delta 9 THC can show up on a drug test. Since Delta 9 THC is the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants. It can be detected in standard drug screenings.
How Should I Store Delta 9 Gummies?
Store Delta 9 THC products in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Ensure they are kept in an airtight container to maintain their natural flavors and potency.
How Many THC Gummies Should I Take?
Start with a low dose, typically one gummy. Then gradually increase as needed.
The exact dosage depends on several factors. These include your tolerance and the potency of the THC gummies.
What Happens if I Take Too Many THC Gummies?
Taking too many THC gummies can lead to altered perception. Overdosing can cause other negative effects like anxiety or dizziness.
If this happens, stay calm, stay hydrated, and rest until the effects subside.
How Fast Do Delta 9 Gummies Work?
Delta 9 gummies typically take 30 minutes to 2 hours to take effect. The onset time can vary. Often based on your digestive system and body reacts to the THC edibles.
Do Delta 9 Gummies Help With Your Sleep?
Yes. Delta 9 gummies can help improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation. Many users find them effective for getting a good night's sleep.
What Is the Difference Between Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and Delta 10 THC?
Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and Delta 10 THC are all cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. However, they differ in their chemical structure and effects.
Delta 9 THC is the most potent and common. Known for its strong psychoactive effects.
Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC are considered milder alternatives.
Final Verdict: Are Delta 9 Gummies Worth It?
Delta 9 gummies offer a convenient and tasty way to experience the benefits of hemp-derived delta-9 THC. Positive benefits range from pain and anxiety relief to better sleep. They offer a natural alternative for those looking for relaxation and stress relief.
They are federally legal and compliant with the farm bill. Yet, it is important to consider a number of factors. Particularly dosage, personal tolerance, and potential negative effects.
All things considered, Delta 9 gummies are definitely worth a try.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. While Delta 8 THC is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill, it is important to note that the legality of Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, and THCA products can vary significantly at the state level. Many states have their own regulations regarding the use and sale of these products, and some have banned them entirely.
Before purchasing or using any THC products, it is crucial to check the laws and regulations specific to your state to ensure compliance. For more detailed information on the legal status of Delta 8 and other THC products, please refer to the following resources:
- Are Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC Legal? What States Don’t Allow
- Where is Delta 8 THC Legal and Where is it Banned?
By using THC products, you assume full responsibility for complying with all applicable laws and regulations.