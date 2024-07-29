Best Autoflower Seeds: 20 Strains for High-Yields & Potency

If you're looking to venture into cannabis cultivation, autoflower seeds might be your best bet. They are perfect for beginners and seasoned growers alike. They tend to grow quickly and offer high yields with impressive potency.
Here, we'll discuss the best auto flower seeds for cannabis cultivators available in the market today. Read on to learn how to choose the right ones for your needs.
Best Autoflower Seeds - First Look
- Blueberry Autoflower - Editor’s choice as the Best Autoflower Seeds for Flavor
- Acapulco Gold - Best Weed Seeds for Classic Genetics
- Gorilla Cookies - Best Marijuana Seeds for Potency
- Quarter Pounder - Best Weed Strain for Yield
- Godfather OG - Best Cannabis Seeds for Relaxation
- Auto Mimosa Punch - Best for Uplifting Effects
- Auto Black Gold - Best for Fast Growth
- Runtz Autoflower Seeds - Best for Balanced Effects
- Strawberry Gorilla - Best for Aroma
- CheMACal Romance - Best for Creativity
- 3 Kings Auto Flower - Best for Resilience
- Cherry Zoap Auto - Best for Unique Flavors
- Blackberry Moonrocks - Best for Aesthetics
- LA Vanilla Cake Auto - Best for Dessert Flavors
- Afghan Kush Auto - Best for Classic Indica
- Santa Maria Auto - Best for Beginners
- Durban Poison - Best for Sativa Lovers
- Pineapple Auto - Best for Tropical Flavors
- Agent Tangie Auto - Best for Citrus Lovers
- California Skunk - Best for Balanced Highs
Best Autoflower Seeds & Seed Banks
When choosing the best auto-flowering seeds, it's crucial to consider the seed bank's reputation. This ensures you get high-quality seeds with reliable germination rates.
Blueberry Autoflower - Best Autoflower Seeds for Flavor
Blueberry Autoflower Seeds from ILGM offer a delightful growing experience. This strain is famous for its sweet, fruity flavor and relaxing effects. It's easy to grow, making it perfect for beginners. The plants are compact, making them suitable for indoor cultivation.
Pros:
- Sweet, fruity flavor
- Compact plants
- Easy to grow
- Relaxing effects
Buy Blueberry Autoflower Seeds
Cons:
- Moderate yield
- Susceptible to mold in high humidity
ILGM Reputation:
ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) is known for its high-quality seeds and excellent customer service. They offer guaranteed germination and ensure you get the most out of your purchase. Their website provides detailed growing guides, helping even beginner growers succeed.
Acapulco Gold - Best Weed Seeds for Classic Genetics
Acapulco Gold is a legendary strain celebrated for its potent, uplifting effects. SeedSupreme offers this classic in an auto-flowering variety, making growing it easier and quicker. The strain produces beautiful golden buds with a distinct earthy and sweet aroma.
Pros:
- Legendary strain
- Potent, uplifting effects
- Distinct aroma
- Beautiful golden buds
Cons:
- Requires careful nutrient management
- Can be finicky in less-than-ideal conditions
SeedSupreme Reputation:
SeedSupreme is known for its various cannabis seeds, including many rare and classic strains. Their customer service is responsive and helpful, offering discreet shipping worldwide. Seed Supreme also provides a lot of educational resources.
Gorilla Cookies - Best Marijuana Seeds for Potency
Gorilla Cookies is a powerhouse strain, combining the best traits of Gorilla Glue and Girl Scout Cookies. Crop King Seeds offers this auto-flowering version that delivers high THC levels and euphoric effects. The strain is also known for its robust growth and resistance to pests and mold.
Pros:
- High THC levels
- Strong, euphoric effects
- Robust growth
- Pest and mold-resistant
Cons:
- Can be overwhelming for novice users
- Requires careful trimming
Crop King Seeds Reputation:
Crop King Seeds has a solid reputation for offering potent, high-quality seeds. They provide excellent customer service and a germination guarantee. Their website is user-friendly and offers extensive information on growing cannabis.
Quarter Pounder - Best Weed Strain for Yield
Quarter Pounder is a heavy-yielding autoflower strain from Homegrown Cannabis. It lives up to its name by producing large, dense buds. The strain is easy to grow and is perfect for indoor and outdoor cultivation.
Pros:
- Heavy yields
- Dense buds
- Easy to grow
- Versatile for different growing conditions
Cons:
- May require support for heavy buds
- Moderate THC levels
Homegrown Cannabis Reputation:
Homegrown Cannabis is known for its extensive cannabis seeds and excellent customer service. It offers detailed growing guides and a germination guarantee. The seeds are bred for high yields and quality, making them a favorite among growers.
Godfather OG - Best Cannabis Seeds for Relaxation
Godfather OG is renowned for its potent, relaxing effects. Marijuana Seeds offers this strain in an autoflower variety for a quick-growing experience. The strain produces dense, resinous buds with a strong, earthy aroma.
Pros:
- Potent, relaxing effects
- Dense, resinous buds
- Quick growing cycle
- Strong aroma
Cons:
- Not ideal for daytime use
- Can be overwhelming for novice users
Marijuana Seeds Reputation:
Marijuana Seeds has a longstanding reputation for its extensive strain library and high-quality genetics. It is also known for its prompt and secure shipping and helpful customer support.
Auto Mimosa Punch - Best for Uplifting Effects
Auto Mimosa Punch is a vibrant strain from Dutch Passion, known for its uplifting and energizing effects. This auto-flowering variety grows quickly and produces beautiful, frosty buds with a citrusy aroma. It's an excellent choice for daytime use and social activities.
Pros:
- Uplifting, energizing effects
- Beautiful, frosty buds
- Citrusy aroma
- Quick growing cycle
Cons:
- Requires good light for optimal growth
- Can be prone to nutrient deficiencies
Dutch Passion Reputation:
Dutch Passion is one of the most respected seed banks, known for its innovative breeding techniques and high-quality seeds. It offers excellent customer service and a germination guarantee. Dutch Passion also provides a wealth of information on growing cannabis, making it a reliable choice for growers.
Auto Black Gold - Best for Fast Growth
Auto Black Gold is a fast-growing strain offered by Quebec Cannabis Seeds. This auto-flowering variety is known for its quick flowering time and impressive yields. The strain produces dark, resinous buds with a strong, earthy aroma.
Pros:
- Fast-growing
- Impressive yields
- Dark, resinous buds
- Strong aroma
Cons:
- May require frequent feeding
- Can be sensitive to overwatering
Quebec Cannabis Seeds Reputation:
Quebec Cannabis Seeds is highly regarded for its resilient and high-yielding strains. They focus on breeding seeds that are versatile and thrive in various conditions. Quebec Cannabis Seeds also offers excellent customer service and detailed growing guides.
Runtz Autoflower Seeds - Best for Balanced Effects
Runtz Autoflower Seeds from Rocket Seeds offer a well-balanced high of sativa and indica. The strain produces dense, colorful buds with a sweet, fruity aroma. It's easy to grow and does well in various conditions.
Pros:
- Balanced effects
- Dense, colorful buds
- Sweet, fruity aroma
- Easy to grow
Cons:
- Moderate THC levels
- Can be sensitive to nutrient deficiencies
Rocket Seeds Reputation:
Rocket Seeds has a reputation for its extensive, high-quality seeds and reliable service. It offers fast shipping and discreet packaging to ensure seeds arrive safely. Rocket Seeds also provides comprehensive support, making it dependable to growers.
Strawberry Gorilla - Best for Aroma
Strawberry Gorilla from Herbies Seeds is a strain that stands out for its incredible aroma. This auto-flowering variety produces dense, frosty buds with a sweet strawberry scent. The strain is also known for its potent effects, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.
Pros:
- Incredible aroma
- Dense, frosty buds
- Potent effects
- Quick growing cycle
Cons:
- May require odor control measures
- Can be overwhelming for novice users
Herbies Seeds Reputation:
Herbies Seeds is known for its extensive selection of cannabis seeds and excellent customer service. They offer a germination guarantee and are praised for fast, discreet shipping. Herbies Seeds also provides a wealth of growing information for growers.
CheMACal Romance - Best for Creativity
CheMACal Romance from DNA Genetics is a strain that boosts creativity and focus. This auto-flowering variety produces dense, resinous buds with a complex, pungent aroma. The strain is easy to grow and does well in various conditions.
Pros:
- Boosts creativity and focus
- Dense, resinous buds
- Complex aroma
- Easy to grow
Cons:
- Moderate yield
- Can be sensitive to overfeeding
DNA Genetics Reputation:
DNA Genetics is known for its innovative breeding techniques and high-quality seeds. It is celebrated for its unique and potent strains, developed through rigorous breeding programs. DNA Genetics offers exceptional customer service and ensures a reliable growing experience.
3 Kings Auto Flower - Best for Resilience
3 Kings Auto Flower from Sonoma Seeds is a resilient strain that withstands various growing conditions. This auto-flowering variety produces dense, frosty buds with an intense aroma. It is known for its balanced effects, making it suitable for day and night use.
Pros:
- Resilient
- Dense, frosty buds
- Pungent aroma
- Balanced effects
Cons:
- Moderate THC levels
- Requires good ventilation
Sonoma Seeds Reputation:
Sonoma Seeds is known for its reliable, high-quality seeds and excellent customer service. It provides detailed growing guides, ensuring growers have all the necessary information. The seeds are bred for resilience and ease of growth.
Cherry Zoap Auto - Best for Unique Flavors
Cherry Zoap Auto from Seed City is a unique strain with an unforgettable flavor profile. This auto-flowering variety produces colorful buds with a sweet cherry aroma and taste. The strain offers balanced effects, providing relaxation without heavy sedation.
Pros:
- Unique flavor profile
- Colorful buds
- Balanced effects
- Sweet cherry aroma
Cons:
- Moderate yield
- Can be sensitive to pH levels
Seed City Reputation:
Seed City stands out for its diverse cannabis seeds and top-notch customer service. It offers detailed growing guides for the best-growing results. Seed City commits to quality and variety and is popular among cannabis enthusiasts.
Blackberry Moonrocks - Best for Aesthetics
Blackberry Moonrocks from Kind Seed is a visually stunning strain. This auto-flowering variety produces dark, frosty buds with a sweet, berry aroma. The strain offers potent effects, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.
Pros:
- Visually stunning buds
- Sweet berry aroma
- Potent effects
- Quick growing cycle
Cons:
- May require support for heavy buds
- Can be sensitive to nutrient deficiencies
Kind Seed Reputation:
Kind Seed has earned a reputation for its visually stunning and potent strains. It offers excellent customer service and detailed growing information. Kind Seed has a germination guarantee to ensure growers receive high-quality seeds.
LA Vanilla Cake Auto - Best for Dessert Flavors
LA Vanilla Cake Auto from Silent Seeds is a dessert lover's dream. This auto-flowering variety produces dense, frosty buds with a sweet, vanilla aroma. The strain offers relaxing effects, making it perfect for evening use.
Pros:
- Sweet vanilla aroma
- Dense, frosty buds
- Relaxing effects
- Quick growing cycle
Cons:
- Not ideal for daytime use
- Moderate yield
Silent Seeds Reputation:
Silent Seeds is known for its high-quality seeds and excellent customer service. It offers a germination guarantee and detailed growing guides. The seeds are bred for flavor and potency, making them popular among growers.
Afghan Kush Auto - Best for Classic Indica
Afghan Kush Auto from Amsterdam Seed Center is a classic indica strain. This auto-flowering variety produces dense, resinous buds with a strong, earthy aroma. The strain offers deeply relaxing effects, making it perfect for evening use.
Pros:
- Classic indica effects
- Dense, resinous buds
- Strong earthy aroma
- Quick growing cycle
Cons:
- Not ideal for daytime use
- Can be overwhelming for novice users
Amsterdam Seed Center Reputation:
Amsterdam Seed Center is known for its high-quality seeds and excellent customer service. It offers a germination guarantee and detailed growing guides. The seeds are bred for potency and reliability, making them a trusted choice among growers.
Santa Maria Auto - Best for Beginners
Santa Maria Auto from 420 Shop is a strain known for low THC content. This auto-flowering variety produces dense, frosty buds with a sweet, floral aroma. The strain is easy to grow and does well in various conditions.
Pros:
- Fast harvesting
- Dense, frosty buds
- Sweet floral aroma
- Easy to grow
Cons:
- Moderate yield
- Requires careful trimming
420 Shop Reputation:
420 Shop is known for its wide selection of cannabis seeds and excellent customer service. They provide a germination guarantee and detailed growing information. 420 Shop's focus on quality and variety makes it a trusted source of cannabis seeds.
Durban Poison - Best for Sativa Lovers
Durban Poison from OG Seeds is a pure sativa strain. This auto-flowering variety produces long, frosty buds with a sweet, earthy aroma. The strain offers uplifting and energizing effects, making it perfect for daytime use.
Pros:
- Uplifting and energizing effects
- Long, frosty buds
- Sweet earthy aroma
- Quick growing cycle
Cons:
- Requires good light for optimal growth
- Can be sensitive to overfeeding
OG Seeds Reputation:
OG Seeds has a strong reputation for high-quality seeds and excellent customer service. They offer a germination guarantee and comprehensive growing guides. OG Seeds is known for its potent and unique strains, making it a popular choice among growers.
Pineapple Auto - Best for Tropical Flavors
Pineapple Auto from Seed Bank is a tropical delight. This auto-flowering variety produces dense, frosty buds with a sweet pineapple aroma. The strain offers balanced effects, making it suitable for day and night use.
Pros:
- Sweet pineapple aroma
- Dense, frosty buds
- Balanced effects
- Quick growing cycle
Cons:
- Moderate yield
- Can be sensitive to nutrient deficiencies
Seed Bank Reputation:
Seed Bank is known for its high-quality seeds and excellent customer service. It offers a germination guarantee and detailed growing guides. The seeds are bred for flavor and potency, making them popular among growers.
Agent Tangie Auto - Best for Citrus Lovers
Agent Tangie Auto from Pacific Seed Bank is a citrus lover's dream. This auto-flowering variety produces dense, frosty buds with a strong, citrusy aroma. The strain offers uplifting and energizing effects, making it perfect for daytime use.
Pros:
- Strong citrus aroma
- Dense, frosty buds
- Uplifting and energizing effects
- Quick growing cycle
Cons:
- Requires good light for optimal growth
- Can be sensitive to nutrient deficiencies
Pacific Seed Bank Reputation:
Pacific Seed Bank is celebrated for its extensive cannabis seeds and top-notch customer service. They offer a germination guarantee and detailed growing guides. Pacific Seed Bank's commitment to quality and variety makes it a trusted source for cannabis seeds.
California Skunk - Best for Balanced Highs
California Skunk from Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds is known for its balanced highs. This auto-flowering variety produces dense, resinous buds with a sweet, skunky aroma. The strain offers relaxing and uplifting effects, making it suitable for daytime.
Pros:
- Balanced effects
- Dense, resinous buds
- Sweet skunky aroma
- Quick growing cycle
Cons:
- Moderate yield
- Can be sensitive to overfeeding
Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds Reputation:
Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds is known for its high-quality seeds and excellent customer service. They offer a germination guarantee and detailed growing guides. Their focus on potency and reliability has made them a trusted name in the cannabis community.
What Are Autoflower Marijuana Strains?
Autoflower marijuana strains are a unique type of cannabis. They transition from the vegetative stage to the flowering stage without changing the light cycle. This is unlike photoperiod strains, which require specific light conditions to start flowering.
Growing autoflowering cannabis strains is generally easier and faster than photoperiod strains. They have a shorter life cycle, usually around 8-12 weeks from seed to harvest. Autoflowers are also more resilient to changes in light and can be grown indoors and outdoors.
One key advantage of autoflowers is their compact size. They don't grow as tall as photoperiod strains, making them ideal for discreet growing and small spaces. Despite their smaller size, auto flowers can still produce high yields and potent buds.
Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds Advantages and Disadvantages
Autoflowering cannabis seeds come with their own set of advantages and disadvantages. Here are some that growers should consider:
Advantages:
- Faster Growth Cycle: Autoflowers grow quickly, typically taking only 8-12 weeks from seed to harvest.
- Compact Size: These plants are smaller, which is ideal for indoor growing and limited spaces.
- Resilience: Autoflowers are generally more resistant to pests, mold, and harsh weather conditions.
- Easy to Grow: They don't require changing light cycles to start flowering, making them simpler to manage.
- Multiple Harvests: Due to their short life cycle, multiple harvests can occur in a single growing season.
Disadvantages:
- Lower Yields: While autoflowers can produce high yields, they are less productive than photoperiod strains.
- Less Control: Growers have less control over the vegetative period, which can limit plant size and yield potential.
- Lighting Sensitivity: Autoflowers still benefit from optimal lighting conditions to maximize growth and yield.
- Genetic Variation: Some autoflower strains may show more genetic variation, leading to inconsistent growth and potency.
Autoflower Seeds Expected Yield
Autoflower seeds are known for their quick growth cycles and respectable yields. The expected yield for autoflower strains can vary based on several factors, including genetics, growing conditions, and the grower's skill.
Typically, indoor growers can expect yields ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 ounces per plant. Outdoor yields can be slightly higher, averaging 1 to 2 ounces per plant. However, high-yielding autoflower strains can produce up to 4 ounces per plant in optimal conditions.
One reason autoflowers yield less than photoperiod weed strains is their shorter vegetative period. Since they transition to flowering automatically, they spend less time building up biomass. However, advancements in autoflower breeding have significantly improved their yield potential.
Despite potentially lower yields, autoflowers compensate with their speed. Growers can often harvest multiple crops in the time it takes to grow a single crop of photoperiod plants. This results in a higher total yield over a year.
Choosing the Best Autoflowering Seeds
When choosing the best auto-flowering seeds, you must consider several factors for the best quality.
Genetic Stability
Genetic stability is crucial for consistent growth and yield. The stable genetics ensure that marijuana plants exhibit uniform traits. Reputable seed banks invest in breeding programs to develop stable strains with consistent characteristics.
Source Quality
The source of the seeds is also vital. Reputable seed banks test their seeds for viability and germination rates. They also ensure their seeds are free from contaminants and diseases. High-quality seeds from trusted sources are more likely to produce healthy, autoflowering plants.
THC & CBD Content
The THC and CBD content of a strain is a crucial consideration, especially for medical users. Different strains offer varying levels of these cannabinoids. It's essential to choose a strain that meets your needs. High-THC strains have psychoactive effects, while high-CBD strains have therapeutic benefits.
Yield vs. Ease of Growing
Balancing yield and ease of growing is another crucial factor. Some strains may offer high yields but require more advanced growing techniques. Others may be easier to grow but produce smaller yields. Consider your growing experience and choose one that matches your skill level and yields expectations.
Tips for Growing Autoflower Cannabis Seeds
Growing autoflower cannabis seeds can be a rewarding experience. Here are some tips to help you succeed.
How To Germinate Autoflower Seeds?
Germinating super autoflower seeds is the first step in the growing process. Start by placing your seeds in a damp paper towel and keep them in a dark, warm place. Check them daily to ensure they stay moist. The seeds should sprout in 2-7 days, and you can then plant them.
How To Plant Autoflower Seeds?
Plant your sprouted seeds about 0.5 inches deep in a well-draining growing medium. Ensure the medium is lightly moistened but not waterlogged. Place your pots under adequate lighting, and maintain a consistent temperature of around 70-85°F. Autoflowers thrive best in aerated well draining soil.
What Soil Do Autoflowers Need?
Autoflowers prefer light, well-aerated soil with good drainage. A mix of peat moss, perlite, and vermiculite works well. Ensure the soil is slightly acidic, with a pH of 6.0-6.5. Autoflowers also benefit from soils rich in organic matter; consider adding compost or worm castings.
How To Harvest Autoflower Seeds?
Harvesting autoflowers involves monitoring the trichomes on the buds. It's time to harvest when they turn from clear to milky white with some amber hues. Cut the plants at the base and trim the leaves. Hang the branches upside down in a dark, well-ventilated area to dry. After drying, cure the buds in airtight jars for several weeks to enhance flavor and potency.
FAQs on Best Autoflower Seeds
What Is The Duration Of The Flowering Period for Autoflowers?
The flowering period for auto flowers typically lasts 6-8 weeks. This period can vary slightly based on the strain and growing conditions. Autoflowers begin flowering automatically after about 2-4 weeks of vegetative growth.
What Nutrients Do Autoflowers Need?
Autoflowers need nitrogen during the vegetative stage and phosphorus and potassium during flowering. Use nutrients formulated explicitly for cannabis to avoid nutrient burn or deficiencies.
How Much Light Do Autoflower Seeds Need?
Autoflower or feminized seeds thrive with 18-24 hours of light daily during their entire lifecycle. While they can flower under any light cycle, providing more light can enhance growth and yield.
How Much Time Autoflower Strains Take from Seed to Harvest?
Autoflower seed generally takes 8-12 weeks to harvest. This quick turnaround makes them ideal for growers looking for fast results and multiple harvests.
In Conclusion: What Are the Best Autoflower Weed Seeds?
Choosing high-quality autoflower seeds depends on your preferences and growing conditions. Strains like Blueberry Autoflower offer unique flavors, while Gorilla Cookies seeds offer high potency. For huge yields, Quarter Pounder from Homegrown Cannabis is a top choice.
When selecting seeds, consider the strain's quality and performance. You can enjoy a maximum yield and potent harvest quickly with the best autoflower seeds.
With the tips and information provided, you're on your way to a successful and rewarding growth experience. Happy growing!
Disclaimer: This article does not encourage readers to grow marijuana where it is not legal to do so. It is highly recommended to check legal questions before purchasing these products.
