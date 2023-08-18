Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Best Of 2023

Best of Detroit 2023 Issue Cover
Best of Detroit 2023 Issue Cover

The Best of Detroit 2023 reader’s poll is now open!: You can read the winners in our Best of Detroit issue in October

The Metro Times Best of Detroit poll is open.

It’s that time of the year again… time to vote in the annual Metro Times “Best of Detroit” poll!

Now’s your chance to celebrate everything that you love about metro Detroit, including food and drink, arts and entertainment, shopping, cannabis, and more.

You can vote once a day until the poll closes at midnight on Saturday, Sept. 16. You can read all the winners in the Best of Detroit issue, to be published Wednesday, Oct. 18 in print and online.

Now, when the issue drops, we don’t want to hear how it must have been rigged because your favorites didn’t win. They can’t win if you don’t vote — so get voting!

Head over to vote.metrotimes.com to pick your favorites — and be sure to spread the word!

