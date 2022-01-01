Best Of 2022

Most Knowledgeable Marijuana Provisioning Center Staff (Oakland): Breeze

24517 John R Rd., Hazel Park; 833-927-3393; breeze.us

Best Beverage Enhancer: Select Squeeze

selectcannabis.com

Best Budtenders (Macomb): House of Dank

26829 Lawrence Ave., Center Line; 833-746-7463; shophod.com

Best Budtenders (Oakland): Green Buddha

1921 Hilton Rd., Ferndale; 248-965-3911; shopgreenbuddha.com

Best Budtenders (Washtenaw): The Patient Station

539 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti; 734-544-9999; thepatientstation.com

Best Budtenders (Wayne): Quality Roots

2024 Caniff St., Hamtramck; 313-263-0360; getqualityroots.com

Best Concentrate: Mitten Extracts

mittenextracts.com

Best Edible: Kushy Punch

kushypunch.com

Best Grow Shop (Macomb): HTG Supply

28000 Groesbeck Hwy., Roseville; 586-435-2335; htgsupply.com

Best Grow Shop (Oakland): HGS Hydro

Multiple locations; hgshydro.com

