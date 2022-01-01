Best Of 2022

Best of Detroit 2022 Issue Cover
Best of Detroit 2022 Issue Cover

Best Shop for a Bra Fitting: Bra-vo Intimates

29732 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak; 248-582-7286; bravointimates.com

Previous Winners

Retail and Services

Retail and Services

Best Adult Store: The Pleasure Zone

35806 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights; 586-722-7913; thepleasurezonestore.com

Best Adult Video Store: Uptown Video

6401 Eight Mile Rd., Detroit; 313-836-0647

Best Animal Shelter: Detroit Dog Rescue

24429 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-458-8014; detroitdogrescue.com

Best Arcade: Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum

31005 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-626-5020; marvin3m.com

Best Attorney: Geoffrey Fieger

fiegerlaw.com

Best Auto Repair: Wetmore Tire and Auto

23459 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-2100; wetmorestireandautorepair.com

Best Bank: Huntington Bank

Multiple locations; huntington.com

Best Barbershop (Detroit): Detroit Barber Company

2000 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-285-8092; detroitbarbers.com

Best Barbershop (Suburbs): Gentlemen First

949 S. Military St., Dearborn; 313-565-8300; gentlemenfirst.com

Best of Detroit Slideshows

Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers

Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us