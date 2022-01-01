Best Of 2022

Best of Detroit 2022 Issue Cover
Best of Detroit 2022 Issue Cover

Best Microbrewery or Brewpub (Oakland): Royal Oak Brewery

215 E. 4th St., Royal Oak; 248-544-1141; royaloakbrewery.com

Previous Winners

Drinks

Drinks

Best Beer: Urbanrest Brewing Co.

2615 Wolcott St., Ferndale | 210 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale | 313-389-6439 | urbanrest.com

Best Beer Selection in a Store: Beverage Warehouse

31111 Greenfield Rd., Beverly Hills; 248-644-2155; beveragewarehousemi.com

Best Bloody Mary: Vivio’s

2460 Market St., Detroit; 313-393-1711; viviosdetroit.net | 3601 Twelve Mile Rd., Warren; 586-576-0495; vivioswarrenmi.com

Best Champagne: Korbel

korbel.com

Best Gin: Fords Gin

fordsgin.com

Best Hard Cider: Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

blakeshardcider.com

Best Irish Coffee: The Last Word

301 W. Huron St., Ann Arbor; 734-585-5691; thelastwordbar.com

Best Meadery: B. Nektar

1511 Jarvis St., Ferndale; 313-744-6323; bnektar.com

Best Michigan Beer: Short’s Brewing Company

shortsbrewing.com

Best of Detroit Slideshows

Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers

Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us