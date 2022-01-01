Best Of 2022

Best of Detroit 2022 Issue Cover

Best Casino Hotel: MGM Grand Detroit

1777 3rd Ave., Detroit; 877-888-2121; mgmgranddetroit.com

Best Casino Buffet: Assembly Line at MotorCity Casino Hotel

2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 866-782-9622; motorcitycasino.com

Best Casino Restaurant: D.Prime Steakhouse at MGM Grand Detroit

1777 3rd Ave., Detroit; 313-465-1645; mgmgranddetroit.com

Best Casino Table Games: MGM Grand Detroit

1777 3rd Ave., Detroit; 877-888-2121; mgmgranddetroit.com

Best Casino to See a Show: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4700; motorcitycasino.com

Best Players Club: MotorCity Casino Hotel

2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4700; motorcitycasino.com

Best Poker: MotorCity Casino Hotel

2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit; 313-309-4700; motorcitycasino.com

Best Slots: Hollywood Casino at Greektown

555 E. Lafayette St., Detroit; 313-223-2999; hollywoodgreektown.com

Best Sports Betting App: Barstool Sportsbook

barstoolsportsbook.com

