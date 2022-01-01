Best Of 2022

Best of Detroit 2022 Issue Cover

Best Karaoke Bar: Checker Bar

124 Cadillac Square, Detroit; 313-961-9249; checkerbar.com

Bars and Clubs

Best Arcade Bar: Barcade

666 Selden St., Detroit; 313-285-9410; barcadedetroit.com

Best Bar (Macomb): Ale & Eddie’s Taphouse

15015 E. Thirteen Mile Rd., Warren; 586-541-8396; aleneddies.com

Best Bar (Oakland): The Morrie

511 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-216-1112 | 260 N. Old Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-940-3260 | themorrie.com

Best Bar (Washtenaw): Mash

211 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor; 734-222-4095 | 400 N. River St., Ypsilanti; 734-441-6200 | mashbar.net

Best Bar (Wayne): Standby

225 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-241-5719; standbydetroit.com

Best Bar at Midnight: Orchid

141 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; orchidferndale.com

Best Bar Before a Red Wings Game: Hockeytown Cafe

2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-3400; hockeytowncafe.com

Best Bar Before a Tigers Game: Tin Roof

47 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; 313-262-6114; tinroofdetroit.com

Best Bar Before Lions Game: Elwood Bar & Grill

300 E. Adams Ave., Detroit; 313-962-2337; elwoodgrill.com

