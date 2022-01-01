Best Of 2022

Best of Detroit 2022 Issue Cover
Best Venue to See a Jam Band: Otus Supply

345 E. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale; 248-291-6160; otussupply.com

Arts & Entertainment

Best Annual Beer Festival: Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival

mibeer.com

Best Annual Festival: Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival

mibeer.com

Best Art Fair: Belle Isle Art Fair

belleisleartfair.com

Best Art Gallery: Art of Custom Framing

3863 Rochester Rd., Troy; 248-435-3726; framingart.net

Best Comic Convention: Astronomicon

astronomicon.com

Best Cover Band: Mega 80’s

mega80s.com

Best DJ: DJ Godfather

soundcloud.com/dj-godfather

Best Drag Show: Drag Queen Bingo at Five15

600 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak; 248-515-2551; five15.net

Best Family Entertainment Complex: Replay Cafe

6545 Saint Antoine, Detroit; 313-806-0579; replaycafedetroit.com

