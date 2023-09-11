You can view Detroit’s iconic murals in 3D throughout September

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The inaugural Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery.

Detroit's art scene is unrivaled, and the next few weeks of September are full of experiences spearheaded by the city’s creative visionaries.

From Sept. 8 through Sept. 30, art lovers can view more than 20 augmented reality mural experiences every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The inaugural Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery is the result of a partnership between augmented reality platform BrandXR and Electrifly Co.

Electrifly Detroit hosted AR mural festivals in the summers of 2021 and 2022, and hopes to continue the success of those events with this new endeavor.

The family-friendly exhibit will be freely accessible to the public on the ground floor of Bedrock’s First National Building at 660 Woodward Ave., showcasing the works of some of Detroit’s most iconic artists.

Famous murals will be “burst forth into vivid 3D augmented reality,” a press release says, boasting pieces created by globally acclaimed artists, as well as beloved local legends including Ouizi, Hubert Massey, Ricky Watts, Olivia Guterson, Sheefy McFly, Bre’Ann White, and Jimbo Phillips.

“Positioned as America’s sole ‘Design City’ within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Detroit reaffirms its commitment to the nexus of art and innovation through the Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery,” Moody Mattan, founder and CEO of BrandXR, said in a press release. “This collaboration goes beyond mere exhibition; it envelops you in the very essence of art.”

The gallery is hosting a calendar of events this month, from panel discussions to hands-on augmented reality workshops and live musical interludes, in hopes of being a space for Detroiters to engage with the intersection between art and technology.

“Digital Art is every bit as authentic as traditional artworks; it simply awaits the recognition it deserves,” Mattan said. “We’re on a mission to redefine that perspective.”

