Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

You can view Detroit’s iconic murals in 3D throughout September

The inaugural Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery will be open throughout September

By on Mon, Sep 11, 2023 at 12:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The inaugural Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The inaugural Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery.

Detroit's art scene is unrivaled, and the next few weeks of September are full of experiences spearheaded by the city’s creative visionaries.

From Sept. 8 through Sept. 30, art lovers can view more than 20 augmented reality mural experiences every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The inaugural Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery is the result of a partnership between augmented reality platform BrandXR and Electrifly Co.

Electrifly Detroit hosted AR mural festivals in the summers of 2021 and 2022, and hopes to continue the success of those events with this new endeavor.

The family-friendly exhibit will be freely accessible to the public on the ground floor of Bedrock’s First National Building at 660 Woodward Ave., showcasing the works of some of Detroit’s most iconic artists.

Famous murals will be “burst forth into vivid 3D augmented reality,” a press release says, boasting pieces created by globally acclaimed artists, as well as beloved local legends including Ouizi, Hubert Massey, Ricky Watts, Olivia Guterson, Sheefy McFly, Bre’Ann White, and Jimbo Phillips.

click to enlarge Moody Mattan, founder and CEO of BrandXR, pictured alongside Zach Mattan, co-founder and CEO of Electrifly, and Malik Mattan, co-founder and CMO of Electrifly. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Moody Mattan, founder and CEO of BrandXR, pictured alongside Zach Mattan, co-founder and CEO of Electrifly, and Malik Mattan, co-founder and CMO of Electrifly.

“Positioned as America’s sole ‘Design City’ within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Detroit reaffirms its commitment to the nexus of art and innovation through the Electrifly Detroit Immersive Art Gallery,” Moody Mattan, founder and CEO of BrandXR, said in a press release. “This collaboration goes beyond mere exhibition; it envelops you in the very essence of art.”

The gallery is hosting a calendar of events this month, from panel discussions to hands-on augmented reality workshops and live musical interludes, in hopes of being a space for Detroiters to engage with the intersection between art and technology.

“Digital Art is every bit as authentic as traditional artworks; it simply awaits the recognition it deserves,” Mattan said. “We’re on a mission to redefine that perspective.”

Related
A photo from Only in Detroit: Photography Exhibition by Cyrus Tetteh, part of the Detroit Month of Design.

Annual Detroit Month of Design kicks off in September: It’s a lot to see, but you have the whole month

Location Details

Bedrock First National Building

660 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Arts articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Pawn Stars’ is coming to Detroit — here’s how you get paid to be on the show

By Lee DeVito

The Pawn Stars.

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’ returns to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’ returns to Detroit

Detroit’s annual Dally in the Alley block party is back

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s long-running Dally in the Alley returned after a short hiatus in 2022.

Detroit’s Allied Media Conference dissolves as focus shifts to LOVE Building projects

By Randiah Camille Green

Jeanette “Jenny” Lee, interim director of the LOVE Building (left), says the building is its own nonprofit entity serving the Core City neighborhood.

Also in Arts & Culture

Room Project announces closure after five years as a safe haven for writers

By Randiah Camille Green

A packed poetry reading at Room Project.

The ‘Big Fat Greek Wedding’ cast reunites for a third-rate adventure

By Kayla McCulloch

Say “cheese!” — or is that “feta!”?

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’ returns to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’ returns to Detroit

Detroit Black Film Festival returns with 74 independent films

By Steve Neavling

Promotional artwork for Die WIllie Die, one of the films screening as part of the Detroit Black Film Festival.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us