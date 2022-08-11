Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

You can tour Detroit’s neighborhoods by bike for a good cause — to help people experiencing homelessness

The NSO Handlebars for the Homeless Bicycle Tour returns Sunday for the first time since 2019

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 11:58 am

Bike riders in Detroit. - Ray Rushing, Detroit Stock City
Ray Rushing, Detroit Stock City
Bike riders in Detroit.

This weekend, you can help Detroiters experiencing homelessness by joining a bicycle tour of Detroit’s neighborhoods.

The Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO) is hosting its annual Handlebars for the Homeless from 9 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Aug. 14. It’s the first time the event has returned in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15-mile guided tour will take participants through neighborhoods like Boston-Edison, Piety Hill, Virginia Park, Poletown, and the North End, and Milwaukee Junction, as well as the murals of the BLKOUT Walls project.

It also includes a stop at NSO’s new Clay Apartments, the first of two phases of a $25 million “Healthy Housing Campus” that will include an emergency shelter and health care services for the neighborhood.

Proceeds raised at the event will support NSO’s programs.

“Our community that makes up Detroit is only as strong as our most vulnerable members who are a part of this community,” says Handlebars for the Homeless founder David E. Rudolph in a statement. “Handlebars for the Homeless exists to engage and educate cyclists, and the community at large, about the challenges that faces nearly 10,000 homeless individuals living on our streets, while also highlighting some of Detroit’s most beautiful, thriving historic and up-and-coming neighborhoods.”

The last in-person Handlebars for the Homeless ride in 2019 drew about 400 cyclists, organizers say.

Participant check-in and on-site registration starts at 7 a.m., and includes light refreshments, a T-shirt, and raffle entry. The ride begins and ends at the NSO Bell Building at 882 Oakman Blvd., Detroit.

After the ride, refreshments like ice cream and shaved ice will be served.

Participants must be at least 14 years old and all bicyclists must wear a helmet.

Registration is $60 per person or $40 for a group with a promo code; more information is available from nso-mi.org.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi
This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

This $3.7 million historic Detroit home that once belonged to David Whitney is on the market

Trending

Detroit’s Motown Museum unveils highly anticipated expansion, gets ready to reopen doors

By Randiah Camille Green

A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum Monday for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT.

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 10-16)

By Rob Brezsny

Oak Park’s Book Beat to celebrate 40 years this month

By Randiah Camille Green

Book Beat in Oak Park has been serving the community since 1982.

Royal Oak and Hazel Park celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride this weekend

By Steve Neavling

Royal Oak and Hazel Park celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride this weekend (2)

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 10-16)

By Rob Brezsny

Detroit’s Motown Museum unveils highly anticipated expansion, gets ready to reopen doors

By Randiah Camille Green

A crowd gathers at the Motown Museum Monday for the unveiling of Rocket Plaza and Hitsville NEXT.

In ‘Prey,’ familiar action is recast as colonial allegory

By George Elkind

Amber Midthunder stars as Naru in Prey.

Detroit's Black Bottom gets reimagined in new horror comic

By Randiah Camille Green

The Butcher of Black Bottom.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us