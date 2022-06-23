Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

You can take your dog to prom in Downtown Detroit this weekend

The 6th Annual Grand Circus Park Dog Prom returns on Saturday

By on Thu, Jun 23, 2022 at 4:10 am

click to enlarge The 6th Annual Grand Circus Park Dog Prom returns this Saturday. - COURTESY OF DOWNTOWN DETROIT PARTNERSHIP
Courtesy of Downtown Detroit Partnership
The 6th Annual Grand Circus Park Dog Prom returns this Saturday.

For some people, their high school prom would've been more enjoyable if they would've been able to take their dog as a date instead of their high school sweetheart.

Well this weekend, you can.

The 6th annual Grand Circus Park Dog Prom happens Saturday, June 25, and is the perfect opportunity for pets and their owners to show off their best looks and dance moves.

“Grand Circus Park is one of our beloved downtown off-leash dog parks that offer free, monthly special events for not only the residents in the neighborhood and beyond, but also several geared especially toward pets and their parents,” said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership in a press release. “It’s an opportunity for people to meet and mingle with other dog lovers and enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful park, which features plenty of seating, guest areas, gardens, and two historic fountains.”

The Grand Circus Park Dog Prom will have sounds provided by DJ Skeez, a treat bag for all pups in attendance, and no prom is complete without the crowning of a prom king and queen. Guests are encouraged to dress up their fur-ever friends.

This event is the first in a dog-friendly series that includes a Doggy Ice Cream Social on July 23 and a National Dog Day Party on August 27.

The Grand Circus Park Dog Prom is from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Grand Circus Park,101-157 Witherell St., Detroit. Admission is free.

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come.
