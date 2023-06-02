You can peep burlesque acts at Detroit’s historic Senate Theater this weekend

‘Shake-A-Rama Burlesque Revue’ is produced by members of the annual Dirty Show

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 4:52 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mila la Machina is one of the performers set to appear at Shake-A-Rama Burlesque Revue. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Mila la Machina is one of the performers set to appear at Shake-A-Rama Burlesque Revue.

Some of Detroit’s most glamorous burlesque performers are headed to Detroit’s historic Senate Theater on Saturday.

Shake-A-Rama Burlesque Revue is produced by members of the Dirty Show, Detroit’s annual erotic art exhibition. 

Performers include Shimmy LaRoux, Miss PussyKatt, Mila La Machina, Ada Vice, Josephine Shaker, Miss Holly Hock, Leena Allure, Fearless Amaretto, and Kitty & Eris.

The event will be emceed by comedian Tam White.

Shake-A-Rama Burlesque Revue is presented by the Keyhole Club.

Sorry kids, the event is open to guests 18 and older only.

Event Details
Shake-A-Rama Burlesque Revue

Shake-A-Rama Burlesque Revue

Sat., June 3, 8-10 p.m.

Senate Theater 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$20.00

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Where to celebrate Juneteenth 2023 in metro Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

A scene from the 2022 Southfield Juneteenth Family Reunion.

Free Will Astrology (May 31-June 6)

By Rob Brezsny

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is a dazzlingly worthy sequel to Sony’s 2018 triumph

By Andrew Wyatt

Spider-Man/Miles Morales has that Spidey swing.

Mississippi Mud, Detroit’s only Black erotic art show, is the event we didn’t know we needed

By Kahn Santori Davison

Mississippi Mud, Detroit’s only Black erotic art show, is the event we didn’t know we needed (2)

Also in Arts & Culture

Mississippi Mud, Detroit’s only Black erotic art show, is the event we didn’t know we needed

By Kahn Santori Davison

Mississippi Mud, Detroit’s only Black erotic art show, is the event we didn’t know we needed (2)

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is a dazzlingly worthy sequel to Sony’s 2018 triumph

By Andrew Wyatt

Spider-Man/Miles Morales has that Spidey swing.

At the Healing Hub, Detroit youth lead the way past trauma

By Randiah Camille Green

Members of Detroit Heals Detroit celebrate the grand opening of the Healing Hub.

Free Will Astrology (May 31-June 6)

By Rob Brezsny

More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us