You can meet the women of ‘Evil Dead’ at Motor City Nightmares

The horror convention will also include vendors and a ‘Miss Nightmare’ contest

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge Actresses Betsy Baker and Theresa Tilly from The Evil Dead. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Actresses Betsy Baker and Theresa Tilly from The Evil Dead.

Michigan filmmakers Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell struck gold with their scrappy 1981 supernatural horror film The Evil Dead, which told the story of MSU students who accidentally unleash a demonic force, becoming a cult classic that made both household names and spawned a franchise that included this year’s latest installment, Evil Dead Rise. Campbell, along with lead actresses Theresa Tilly and Betsy Baker, will appear at the horror convention Motor City Nightmares to talk about their experiences making the movie. Tilly and Baker will speak on a panel about women in horror called “Queens of Screams,” with Tilly saying, “I choose to look at it that we have more strength and you know, wherever that possession or power or evilness comes from, we were not victims. Because women in horror typically are the victim, but we had an aggressive side to us. There’s something very hopeful about it.” Other guests include Raimi’s brother and actor Ted and Detroit actress Sherilyn Fenn of Twin Peaks, among others, and there will also be vendors and a “Miss Nightmare” contest.

Event Details
Motor City Nightmares

Motor City Nightmares

Fri., July 28, Sat., July 29 and Sun., July 30

Novi Sheraton 21111 Haggerty Rd., Novi Detroit

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
