You can get $3 movie tickets at Michigan Theaters this weekend for National Cinema Day

Emagine Theater, via Google Maps/Street View
Emagine Theater in Royal Oak.
Saturday, Sept. 3 is "Three Dolla Holla Day" at theaters across the contry.
No, it’s not actually called “Three Dolla Holla,” but a newly designated National Cinema Day will see theater chains like AMC, Emagine, MJR, and Cinemark offer $3 movie tickets.
The ridiculously cheap ticket event is an attempt to revive the movie industry with Labor Day weekend being one of the slowest of the year, according to the Associated Press
. It was created by the The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit group within the National Association of Theater Owners.
Emagine Theaters is also offering $3 drinks and butter popcorn of any size for the day.
We’re pretty sure movie tickets have never been this low in our lifetime, so expect crowds.
