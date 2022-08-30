Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

You can get $3 movie tickets at Michigan Theaters this weekend for National Cinema Day

The ridiculously cheap ticket event is an attempt to revive the movie industry

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 5:03 pm

click to enlarge Emagine Theater in Royal Oak. - Emagine Theater, via Google Maps/Street View
Emagine Theater, via Google Maps/Street View
Emagine Theater in Royal Oak.
Saturday, Sept. 3 is "Three Dolla Holla Day" at theaters across the contry.

No, it’s not actually called “Three Dolla Holla,” but a newly designated National Cinema Day will see theater chains like AMC, Emagine, MJR, and Cinemark offer $3 movie tickets.

The ridiculously cheap ticket event is an attempt to revive the movie industry with Labor Day weekend being one of the slowest of the year, according to the Associated Press. It was created by the The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit group within the National Association of Theater Owners.

Emagine Theaters is also offering $3 drinks and butter popcorn of any size for the day.

We’re pretty sure movie tickets have never been this low in our lifetime, so expect crowds.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This historic mid-century modern metro Detroit home is listed at $900K

This historic Mid-century modern metro Detroit home is listed at $900K
Everybody we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party

Everyone we saw at Big Sean's 4th Annual DON Weekend Block Party
All the action we saw at WWE Smackdown at Little Caesars Arena

All the action we saw at WWE Smackdown at Little Caesars Arena
This Detroit area castle is for sale, and it comes with a drawbridge and secret passages

This Detroit area castle is for sale, and it comes with a drawbridge and secret passages

