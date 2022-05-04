Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

You can catch wacky shorts at the seventh Detroit International Festival of Animation this Saturday

Staff pick

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 9:41 am

click to enlarge A sampling of the animated shorts that will be screened as part of the Detroit International Festival of Animation 2022. - COURTESY OF DIFA
Courtesy of DIFA
A sampling of the animated shorts that will be screened as part of the Detroit International Festival of Animation 2022.

Calling all animation lovers — the seventh annual Detroit International Festival of Animation is going down this Saturday. The fest will showcase film shorts from 24 local and international animators and filmmakers, and it’s not just for animation nerds. From the quirky, experimental, to the what the hell were they smoking, DIFA has something for almost everyone. We say almost, because the event is not recommended for those under 18 due to mature content and themes.

Over 90 minutes of film shorts will be screened at Detroit’s historic 1920s-era Senate Theatre and 25% of admission sales will be donated to the Voices of Children Foundation for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Doors at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Senate Theatre; 6424 Michigan Ave, Detroit; difestofanim.com. Tickets are $10.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

