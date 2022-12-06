Winter Blast will return to Royal Oak in February 2023

The winter festival will debut a new ice rink in downtown

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 12:09 pm

click to enlarge The Winter Blast will return to Royal Oak in February 2023. - Courtesy of Winter Blast
Courtesy of Winter Blast
The Winter Blast will return to Royal Oak in February 2023.

One thing Michiganders know how to do well is make the most of every season. Just because the weather gets colder doesn’t mean we have to stay indoors.

The organizers of the Winter Blast in Royal Oak know this all too well as they have announced the winter festival's return this winter. The outdoor festival will take place Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5.

“After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast, which is known for seasonal offerings that bring so much joy to city residents and families from all over metro Detroit,” said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment & sales, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, in a press release. “The addition of the premier ice rink in 2023 offers visitors another reason to come to the festival and then stay to enjoy Royal Oak’s mix of diverse dining and retail shops that are all within walking distance.”

The skating rink isn’t the only winter-themed activity visitors can enjoy. Guests can learn to ski and get fitted for a snowboard by one of the festival’s sponsors, Mt. Brighton Ski Resort, or take a ride down the snow slide or zip line. There will also be kid-friendly activities, live music, food trucks, and other vendors.

Winter Blast will also have warming zones and roasting stations throughout the space.

Admission to the Winter Blast is free and open to the public.

Winter Blast was moved to Royal Oak in 2021 from downtown Detroit, where it had been held since 2005. At the time, organizers blamed “funding challenges” for the relocation.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
Read More about Alex Washington
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Burn X’ follows a decade of struggle for Detroit firefighters

By George Elkind

Released 10 years after Burn, Burn X covers a period of change in Detroit.

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 30-Dec. 6)

By Rob Brezsny

Cydney Camp debuts series of portraits and still life paintings in latest exhibit ‘Passages’

By Randiah Camille Green

"Thicket" by Cydney Camp.

Where to ring in 2023 on New Year’s Eve in metro Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Marble Bar.

Also in Arts & Culture

‘Burn X’ follows a decade of struggle for Detroit firefighters

By George Elkind

Released 10 years after Burn, Burn X covers a period of change in Detroit.

Cydney Camp debuts series of portraits and still life paintings in latest exhibit ‘Passages’

By Randiah Camille Green

"Thicket" by Cydney Camp.

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 30-Dec. 6)

By Rob Brezsny

Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical ‘The Fabelmans’ reframes an early love of film

By George Elkind

Gabriel LaBelle plays Steven Spielberg’s alter ego in The Fablemans.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us