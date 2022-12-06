click to enlarge
Courtesy of Winter Blast
The Winter Blast will return to Royal Oak in February 2023.
One thing Michiganders know how to do well is make the most of every season. Just because the weather gets colder doesn’t mean we have to stay indoors.
The organizers of the Winter Blast in Royal Oak know this all too well as they have announced the winter festival's return this winter. The outdoor festival will take place Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5.
“After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast, which is known for seasonal offerings that bring so much joy to city residents and families from all over metro Detroit,” said Raul Venegas, executive director of marketing, entertainment & sales, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, in a press release. “The addition of the premier ice rink in 2023 offers visitors another reason to come to the festival and then stay to enjoy Royal Oak’s mix of diverse dining and retail shops that are all within walking distance.”
The skating rink isn’t the only winter-themed activity visitors can enjoy. Guests can learn to ski and get fitted for a snowboard by one of the festival’s sponsors, Mt. Brighton Ski Resort, or take a ride down the snow slide or zip line. There will also be kid-friendly activities, live music, food trucks, and other vendors.
Winter Blast will also have warming zones and roasting stations throughout the space.
Admission to the Winter Blast
is free and open to the public.
Winter Blast was moved to Royal Oak in 2021
from downtown Detroit, where it had been held since 2005. At the time, organizers blamed “funding challenges” for the relocation.
