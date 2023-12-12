Winter Blast set to return to Royal Oak in 2024

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Winter Blast Royal Oak 2023.

The Winter Blast will return to downtown Royal Oak in 2024.

Organizers announced the free winter festival is set for Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4 at Centennial Commons, located between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile Road and 3rd Street.

The festival features a mix of outdoor activities like ice skating and a zip line, ice sculptors, live music, bonfires, and food trucks, among others.

Ice skating is free, and visitors can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $6.

Mt. Brighton Ski Resort will also be on hand, teaching beginners to ski or snowboard down a snow hill.

“Winter Blast Royal Oak is a cool rush of seasonal fun for the whole family, right in beautiful downtown Royal Oak, a destination for year-round activities, diverse dining and retail shops, and entertaining events like this,” said Winter Blast producer Jon Witz. “We invite metro Detroiters to mark their calendars now and then get out and take in all that Winter Blast has to offer.”

Winter Blast Royal Oak hours are 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Feb, 2; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3; and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4.

The festival launched in 2005 in downtown Detroit ahead of Super Bowl XL in 2006. It remained in Detroit for years until its 2021 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers were set to cancel it again in 2022 due to what they described as “funding challenges” before finding a new home in Royal Oak.

More information is available at winterblast.com.

