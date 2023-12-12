Winter Blast set to return to Royal Oak in 2024

The free outdoor festival is set for Feb. 2-4

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 9:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Winter Blast Royal Oak 2023. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Winter Blast Royal Oak 2023.

The Winter Blast will return to downtown Royal Oak in 2024.

Organizers announced the free winter festival is set for Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4 at Centennial Commons, located between Main and Troy streets and 11 Mile Road and 3rd Street.

The festival features a mix of outdoor activities like ice skating and a zip line, ice sculptors, live music, bonfires, and food trucks, among others.

Ice skating is free, and visitors can bring their own skates or rent a pair for $6.

Mt. Brighton Ski Resort will also be on hand, teaching beginners to ski or snowboard down a snow hill.

“Winter Blast Royal Oak is a cool rush of seasonal fun for the whole family, right in beautiful downtown Royal Oak, a destination for year-round activities, diverse dining and retail shops, and entertaining events like this,” said Winter Blast producer Jon Witz. “We invite metro Detroiters to mark their calendars now and then get out and take in all that Winter Blast has to offer.”

Winter Blast Royal Oak hours are 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Feb, 2; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3; and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4.

The festival launched in 2005 in downtown Detroit ahead of Super Bowl XL in 2006. It remained in Detroit for years until its 2021 edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers were set to cancel it again in 2022 due to what they described as “funding challenges” before finding a new home in Royal Oak.

More information is available at winterblast.com.

Event Details
Winter Blast Royal Oak 2024

Winter Blast Royal Oak 2024

Feb. 2-4

Royal Oak Centennial Park Troy Street at E. 3rd Street, Royal Oak Oakland County

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Shibari master Hajime Kinoko is coming to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center

By Randiah Camille Green

Shibari master Hajime Kinoko is coming to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center

Buy from Detroit artists this holiday season instead of large corporations

By Randiah Camille Green

From Playground Detroit's COMM[UNITY] II on view until Jan. 14.

Labatt thanks Michigan beer fans with free skate night at Detroit’s Campus Martius

By Layla McMurtrie

Downtown Detroit is transformed into a winter wonderland.

In Detroit, a poetry workshop gives high school students freedom to be themselves

By Eleanore Catolico

In Detroit, a poetry workshop gives high school students freedom to be themselves

Also in Arts & Culture

‘Poor Things’ brings a woman back to life — and sexy times and social commentary ensue

By Craig D. Lindsey

After being brought back to life, Emma Stone’s Bella is ready to explore.

Buy from Detroit artists this holiday season instead of large corporations

By Randiah Camille Green

From Playground Detroit's COMM[UNITY] II on view until Jan. 14.

It’s Detroit influencer Randi Rossario’s world — and we’re just living in it

By Kahn Santori Davison

Randi Rossario has cultivated a large following as a social media influencer.

Free Will Astrology (Dec. 6-12)

By Rob Brezsny

More

Digital Issue

December 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us