Winter at Valade returns to Detroit’s riverfront with family-friendly programming

Ice and fire is a theme of one of the weekends at the Winter at Valade celebration along Detroit's riverfront.
The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is bringing back the popular Winter at Valade celebration with family-friendly programming at Robert C. Valade Park.
Winter at Valade features sledding, curling on synthetic ice, live music, wellness programing, dog walks, hustle classes, cultural events, and other activities.
The outdoor fun occurs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Feb. 26 at Robert C. Valade Park at 2670 East Atwater St. along the East Riverfront in downtown Detroit.
The hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
This is the third annual Winter at Valade.
“The Detroit Riverfront is a four-season destination and we are proud to provide our guests with programming to enjoy year-round,” said Rachel Frierson, director of programming. “For this year’s Winter at Valade, we expanded upon some of the most popular components from last season and added new ones as well. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back for some family fun every weekend all winter long.”
Four of the weekends will have themes. They are:
• Jan. 6-8: Fire and Ice Festival
• Jan. 20-22: Winter Around the World
• ;Feb. 3-5: Motown Love
• Feb. 17-19 Mardi Gras at Valade
For more information about the different events, see the Detroit Riverfront’s Winter at Valade page
.
