‘Wicked’ is coming back to Detroit

click to enlarge Joan Marcus Celia Hottenstein as Glinda and Olivia Valli as Elphaba in the National Tour of Wicked.

One of the most popular musicals to ever come out of Broadway is returning to the Motor City.

The award-winning Wicked will come to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre from Jan. 24 through Feb. 18, 2024. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the theater’s box office starting at noon.

The story is based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wizard of Oz, but tells the story from the perspective of the so-called Wicked Witch of the West, who we learn was actually once besties with Glinda the Good Witch and is really just misunderstood.

The show first premiered in San Francisco 20 years ago and has since become the fourth-longest running show in Broadway history, seen by more than 60 million people around the world and generating a staggering $5 billion in ticket sales.

Tickets start at $43, with performances at 7:30 p.,. Tuesday through Saturday, with 2 p.m. Saturday matinees and 1 p.m. Sunday matinees, as well as Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. An additional matinee performance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25 and a special open caption performance is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Location Details Fisher Theatre 3011 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit Detroit 313-972-1135 13 events 6 articles

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter