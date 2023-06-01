Where to celebrate Juneteenth 2023 in metro Detroit

click to enlarge Viola Klocko The 2022 Southfield Juneteenth Family Reunion.

This Juneteenth, don't ask Black folks for nothing, because we will be relaxing and celebrating with our community. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 and commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, when Union troops announced "all slaves are free" in Galveston, Texas.



If you’re looking for Juneteenth celebrations in metro Detroit, you’ve come to the right place. We'll update this list as more events are announced. Know any we missed? Hit us up at [email protected].

Beats and BBQ Juneteenth Kickoff

Friday, June 16, 6:30- 10:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit and Black Leaders Detroit's 5th annual Freedom Weekend kicks off with live performances, BBQ, and art installations at Batch Brewing Company.

Free; Batch Brewing Company; 1400 Porter St., Detroit, Eventbrite

Freedom Day 5K

Saturday, June 17, 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Juneteenth Jubilee’s Freedom Weekend continues with a 5K walk/run fundraiser at Marygrove Conservancy. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting organizations that promote literacy, health, and financial literacy in Detroit.

$20 donation; Marygrove Conservancy, 8425 W McNichols Rd., Detroit; Eventbrite

Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll

Saturday, June 17, 12- 6 p.m.

Support Black businesses on Detroit’s historic avenue of fashion with a day of giveaways, promotions, entertainment, an HBCU tailgate, and more. Free parking is available until 6:30 p.m. at lots B and D at Livernois and Pembroke.

Free; Avenue of Fashion, Livernois &, 7 Mile, Detroit; Eventbrite

Freedom Fest

Sunday, June 18, 12-6 p.m.

Black Leaders Detroit and Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit present Freedom Fest in partnership with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the City of Detroit, and the Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance. The event will take over Shed 5 of the Eastern Market and includes a rib cook-off for the dads.

Free; Eastern Market Shed 5, 2810 Russell St., Detroit; mdbba.com/juneteenth



Southfield Juneteenth Family Reunion

Saturday, June 17, 12-9 p.m.

This family-friendly event was first started in 2018 and is the oldest and largest Juneteenth celebration in Oakland County. Expect local vendors, art, food, children's activities, and more.

Free; Catalpa Oaks 27705 Greenfield Road Southfield; Eventbrite



Madison Heights Juneteenth Food Truck Rally

Saturday, June 17, 12-6 p.m.

Madison Heights Civic Center Park will host African-American-owned food businesses for the city’s third annual Juneteenth celebration. Expect eats from Big Bo’s Grill, Yeah It’s Vegan, Grillz on Wheelz, Eight Claws Crab Boil, Mr. Creole, Motor City Sweet Treats, So Icy Italian Ice, and more. Beyond food, organizers promise live music, local vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, spoken word performances, and bounce houses. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable items to donate to the Madison Heights Food Pantry.

Free; Madison Heights Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Rd., Madison Heights; madisonheightsjuneteenth.com

Rhythm and Soul: A Juneteenth Celebration at Willis Show Bar

Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m.

Featuring the At-Will Band and special guests.

$10 in advance, $15 at the door; Willis Show Bar, 4156 Third St., Detroit; willisshowbar.com

Black Bottom Live Music Series presented by D.Cipher

Monday, June 19, 2-6 p.m.

Live music, local vendors, and mindfulness practices will be featured at the Campbell Terrace on the Dequindre Cut.

Free; Dequindre Cut Greenway, Detroit; instagram.com/wearedcipher

Mount Clemens "CommUNITY Family Reunion"

Friday, June 16- Monday, June 19

Mount Clemens has four days of activities planned. On Friday, June 16, the city will host a meet-and-greet for organizations that support those struggling with homelessness, unemployment, food insecurity, financial hardship, and medical or mental health conditions. Chicken and fish dinners will be available for purchase with proceeds going to a local scholarship. Saturday, June 17, is family fun day with board games, chess, spades, cornhole, hula hooping, and more. Sunday, June 18, will be a Father’s Day celebration with free desserts until supplies run out. Finally, the official Juneteenth celebration is on Monday, June 19, with live music, food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, and family-friendly games.

Free; Cairns Community Center, 58 Orchard St., Mount Clemens



