What’s going on in metro Detroit this week (April 16-22)

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Be sure to check venue websites before all events for the latest information. See our online calendar for more ideas for things to do, or add your event: metrotimes.com/AddEvent.

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

Starting Thursday, the Tigers host a four-game series against divisional foes the Kansas City Royals with the team’s exciting top prospect Jackson Jobe on the bump. Jobe has gotten off to a promising start, earning his first major league win over six scoreless innings of work in Minnesota on Saturday and lowering his earned run average to 3.00 in the process. Like the Tigers, the Royals are seeking a return to the playoffs after getting there in somewhat surprising fashion last season. Led by MVP hopeful Bobby Witt Jr. and stalwart catcher Salvador Perez, the Royals lineup doesn’t have many easy outs. The Royals won the season series 7-6 last year – a reversal of fortunes would go a long way toward giving the Tigers a little separation in the AL Central standings.

Starts 6:40 p.m. on Thursday; Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $7.

Ghettotechtopia

This regular event at UFO Bar celebrates all things ghettotech — the rapid, raw, repetitive, and raunchy style of hip-hop-inflected electronic music developed in the city in the ’90s that combines elements of electro, Detroit techno, Chicago ghetto house, and Miami bass. DJs Sheefy McFly, Shaq Q, Diego, and Roxx will be on hand spinning the best ghettotech tracks. If past versions of the event are any indication, expect the fast footwork of jit dancers all night as well.

Starts at 10 p.m. on Friday; UFO Bar, 2110 Trumbull, Detroit. Tickets are $10.

Rhode Island Football Club at Detroit City Football Club

DCFC are coming off of a shocking 3-2 victory against Phoenix Rising that saw them tally three goals in the final five minutes of the game. The comeback got Le Rouge back in the win column after going draw-loss-draw in their previous three. Come cheer them on as they look to keep the momentum rolling against a Rhode Island side coming off their first win of the season.

Starts 4 p.m. on Saturday; Keyworth Stadium, 3201 Roosevelt St., Hamtramck; detcityfc.com. Tickets start at $16.

Found Footage Festival

Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (The Late Show with David Letterman) have spent the past 20 years or so amassing more than 13,000 random VHS tapes, what they call “the world’s largest collection of strange, outrageous, and profoundly stupid videos.” The treasure trove includes workout videos, corporate training tapes, weird New Age stuff, oddball public access shows, and much more. The pair share highlights from their magnificent bounty during this touring film festival of sorts, and even manage to track down people from the videos for follow-up interviews. “It was such a unique thing where people didn’t know what they were doing,” Prueher previously told Metro Times of the VHS era, “and so cheap to do that all these mom-and-pop operations come in and make these hyper-specific tapes that they thought nobody outside of their community would ever see.” Freaky VHS tape donations are also accepted.

Doors at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; Ant Hall, 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck; planetant.com. Tickets are $17.

New Dawn: 1-Year Anniversary (An All White Affair)

The city’s top monthly African dance music series is ringing in its one year anniversary with a bang. Headlined by DJ YUNGD with special guests DJ Kdirty, Swdejay, Pressure, Juju, and Rasko, the celebration features an all-white dress code and all-night dance floor soundtracked by Afrohouse, Afrobeats, Reggaeton, Amapiano, and other styles. Check out @newdawn_ent on Instagram for outfit inspirations and more event details. Booths and tables are available.

Starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday; The Norwood, 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit; newdawn.events. Tickets start at $15.

Architecture Bicycle Tour

Explore the Motor City by bike. Hosted by Wheelhouse Detroit Bike Shop, this popular three-hour, 15-mile tour is led by architect Chris Gongora and focuses on the city’s notable features, including stops at Hart Plaza, the Financial District, Cass Corridor, Brush Park, Eastern Market, and the Dequindre Cut. You can bring your own ride or rent one for an additional cost, but space is limited — so be sure to register ahead of time. If it sells out, there are also upcoming tours on May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 17, Sept. 7, and Oct. 5.

Starts at noon on Sunday; Cullen Plaza, 1340 Atwater St., Detroit; wheelhousedetroit.com. Tickets are $45 or $55 with bike rental. ​​