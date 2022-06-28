Weekly River Blast concert series returns to Detroit’s Belle Isle

Music on Belle Isle is a given on any summer day on Detroit’s favorite island. Just ride around and you'll hear a host of cars giving their own mini-concert from their radios, or people blasting their playlists from a boombox.
If you want some more formal in the way of live music, there’s the Music on Belle Isle Group (MOBIG) River Blast concert series. The weekly series will bring a new music group to the island every Wednesday at 7 p.m. starting June 29. The hour-long concerts are completely free.
Farmington Concert Band will kick things off this Wednesday. MOBIG started the concert series back in 2018 with hopes of raising money to renovate the island’s historic Remick Band Shell. For now, performances will take place at Sunset Point.
A full schedule of performances is below.
- June 29: Farmington Concert Band
- July 6: Motor City Brass Band
- July 13: Farmington Concert Band M-1 Jazz Collective
- July 20: Canton Concert Band
- July 22: Downriver Community Band
- Aug. 3: Rock Bottom
- Aug. 10: Warren Concert Band
- Aug. 17: Professor Vincent Chandler and the WSU Jazz Warriors
- Aug. 24: Dr Pocket
- Aug. 31: Birmingham Concert Band