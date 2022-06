Weekly River Blast concert series returns to Detroit’s Belle Isle

click to enlarge MOBIG/Facebook Music on Belle Isle brings jazz and concert bands to perform at Sunset Point every Wednesday.

June 29: Farmington Concert Band



July 6: Motor City Brass Band



July 13: Farmington Concert Band M-1 Jazz Collective



July 20: Canton Concert Band



July 22: Downriver Community Band



Aug. 3: Rock Bottom



Aug. 10: Warren Concert Band



Aug. 17: Professor Vincent Chandler and the WSU Jazz Warriors



Aug. 24: Dr Pocket



Aug. 31: Birmingham Concert Band

Music on Belle Isle is a given on any summer day on Detroit’s favorite island. Just ride around and you'll hear a host of cars giving their own mini-concert from their radios, or people blasting their playlists from a boombox.If you want some more formal in the way of live music, there’s the Music on Belle Isle Group (MOBIG) River Blast concert series. The weekly series will bring a new music group to the island every Wednesday at 7 p.m. starting June 29. The hour-long concerts are completely free.Farmington Concert Band will kick things off this Wednesday. MOBIG started the concert series back in 2018 with hopes of raising money to renovate the island’s historic Remick Band Shell. For now, performances will take place at Sunset Point.A full schedule of performances is below.