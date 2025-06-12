  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do

‘United We Slay’ festivities celebrate Pride Month across metro Detroit

The events raise funds for the ACLU of Michigan in honor of the late Golden O’Hara, a beloved drag queen and pillar of her community

By
Jun 12, 2025 at 1:16 pm
Image: Drag queen Golden O’Hara-Polo died in April.
Drag queen Golden O’Hara-Polo died in April. Golden O’Hara-Polo, Facebook
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A new event series is set to bring Pride Month celebrations to eleven venues in the Detroit area from Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29.

Dubbed United We Slay, the series includes dance parties, queer mixers, drag brunches, and performances by Olivia Lux and Cynthia Lee Fontaine from RuPaul’s Drag Race, among others.

While most of the events are free to attend, VIP tickets and solicited donations will raise funds for the ACLU of Michigan in honor of transgender drag queen Golden O’Hara-Polo, who died in April at age 29.

According to Royal Oak’s Five15, O’Hara-Polo performed for the last time there during a “Transform” fundraiser benefiting the Michigan ACLU, which the Royal Oak event space said was “a cause she was passionately devoted to.”

In addition to Five15, United We Slay events will be held at Royal Oak’s Pronto; Detroit’s Menjos, The Eagle, Gigi’s, La Dolce Vita, Arcenciel, Halo, Escape Lounge; Ferndale’s Soho; and Pontiac’s Liberty Bar. Shuttle service will be available, organizers say.

More information is available at linktr.ee/unitedweslay.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The devil is hiding in plain sight in Detroit Repertory Theatre’s ‘Covenant’

By Randiah Camille Green

Covenant tells the story of Johnny “Honeycomb” James, who has returned to small town Alabama with uncanny musical ability after two years on the road.

Wes Anderson gets weird and hilarious in ‘The Phoenician Scheme’

By Jared Rasic, Last Word Features

Wes Anderson's latest movie, The Phoenician Scheme, mixes divine absurdity, emotional pain, and symmetrical chaos.

‘The Wiz’ returns to Detroit for 50th anniversary

By Kahn Santori Davison

Elijah Ahmad Lewis and Dana Cimone star in the wonderful The Wiz.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe