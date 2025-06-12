‘United We Slay’ festivities celebrate Pride Month across metro Detroit

A new event series is set to bring Pride Month celebrations to eleven venues in the Detroit area from Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29.

Dubbed United We Slay, the series includes dance parties, queer mixers, drag brunches, and performances by Olivia Lux and Cynthia Lee Fontaine from RuPaul’s Drag Race, among others.

While most of the events are free to attend, VIP tickets and solicited donations will raise funds for the ACLU of Michigan in honor of transgender drag queen Golden O’Hara-Polo, who died in April at age 29.

According to Royal Oak’s Five15, O’Hara-Polo performed for the last time there during a “Transform” fundraiser benefiting the Michigan ACLU, which the Royal Oak event space said was “a cause she was passionately devoted to.”

In addition to Five15, United We Slay events will be held at Royal Oak’s Pronto; Detroit’s Menjos, The Eagle, Gigi’s, La Dolce Vita, Arcenciel, Halo, Escape Lounge; Ferndale’s Soho; and Pontiac’s Liberty Bar. Shuttle service will be available, organizers say.

More information is available at linktr.ee/unitedweslay.