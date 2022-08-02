Trap Karaoke returns to Detroit’s Garden Theater

Facebook / Trap Karaoke Trap Karaoke guests perform R&B and hip-hop tracks.

If you’ve ever wanted to take your car concerts and shower singing to the main stage, now is your chance. Trap Karaoke is coming back to Detroit on Friday, Aug. 5.

Trap Karaoke is a touring karaoke experience that gives event goers a chance to sing or rap into a microphone instead of a hairbrush. If Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” is your go-to karaoke jam, this isn’t the event for you. Trap Karaoke guests perform R&B and hip-hop tracks from artists like Too $hort, Migos, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Kirk Franklin, SWV, and whatever urban music icon their heart desires.

Performance sign-ups are sent prior to the event via e-mail prior to the event, and those slots fill up quickly. Though performance sign-ups are limited, there’s still a chance to be picked from the crowd to perform.

The Joy of Trap Karaoke from TRAP Karaoke on Vimeo.

Trap Karaoke starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at Garden Theater; 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Tickets start at $25 and are available at trapkaraoke.com.

