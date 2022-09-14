Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Tina Turner Musical headed for Detroit Opera House this December

Tickets go on sale Sept. 30

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 12:06 pm

click to enlarge TINA — The Tina Turner Musical will run at the Detroit Opera House Dec. 6 through Dec. 18. - Pari Dukovic/ Courtesy photo
Pari Dukovic/ Courtesy photo
TINA — The Tina Turner Musical will run at the Detroit Opera House Dec. 6 through Dec. 18.

The “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll” will come alive at the Detroit Opera House for TINA — The Tina Turner Musical this winter.

The Tony Award-nominated musical is being presented by Broadway in Detroit and will hit the stage from Dec. 6 through Dec. 18.

Turner needs no introduction, but the musical retells her journey of breaking barriers to become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll and one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time. TINA had its world premiere in April of 2018 in London before traveling to several European cities in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Stateside, TINA originally opened on Broadway in Nov. 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It later reopened in 2021 following the 18-month industry-wide shutdown due to COVID-19.

“It has been years since I toured the US and I am very excited that my own musical can now bring my music and story to my fans in their home cities across America,” the legend herself, Tina Turner, said in a press release. “It’s a homecoming and that is very special to me.”

Tickets for the Detroit Opera House run go on sale Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, Broadway in Detroit, and in-person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. They range from $35 to $140.

More information is at broadwayindetroit.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors

85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors
All the moves we saw at the Detroit Dance City Festival

All the moves we saw at the Detroit Dance City Festival 2022
All the beautiful people we saw at Ann Arbor Pride

All the beautiful people we saw at Ann Arbor Pride
Everyone we saw at the return of Dally in the Alley

Everyone we saw at the return of Detroit’s Dally in the Alley

Arts & Culture Slideshows

85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors

85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors
All the moves we saw at the Detroit Dance City Festival

All the moves we saw at the Detroit Dance City Festival 2022
All the beautiful people we saw at Ann Arbor Pride

All the beautiful people we saw at Ann Arbor Pride
Everyone we saw at the return of Dally in the Alley

Everyone we saw at the return of Detroit’s Dally in the Alley

Arts & Culture Slideshows

85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors

85 hilarious student ID photos by North Farmington High School seniors
All the moves we saw at the Detroit Dance City Festival

All the moves we saw at the Detroit Dance City Festival 2022
All the beautiful people we saw at Ann Arbor Pride

All the beautiful people we saw at Ann Arbor Pride
Everyone we saw at the return of Dally in the Alley

Everyone we saw at the return of Detroit’s Dally in the Alley

Trending

TEDx announces first confirmed speakers for 2022 TEDxDetroit series

By Alex Washington

TEDx announces first confirmed speakers for 2022 TEDxDetroit series

Detroit’s Murals in the Market festival returns with scaled-down version

By Lee DeVito

A mural from the 2017 Murals in the Market festival.

Metro Times Whiskey in the Winter to return to Detroit Shipping Co.

By Lee DeVito

Did we see you at our last Whiskey in the Winter event?

Coppola’s Detroit auto drama ‘Tucker: The Man and His Dream’ is a wild ride

By George Elkind

Tucker: The Man and His Dream takes a look at the story of an underdog in Detroit’s auto industry.

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Sept. 14-20)

By Rob Brezsny

TEDx announces first confirmed speakers for 2022 TEDxDetroit series

By Alex Washington

TEDx announces first confirmed speakers for 2022 TEDxDetroit series

Detroit’s Murals in the Market festival returns with scaled-down version

By Lee DeVito

A mural from the 2017 Murals in the Market festival.

Coppola’s Detroit auto drama ‘Tucker: The Man and His Dream’ is a wild ride

By George Elkind

Tucker: The Man and His Dream takes a look at the story of an underdog in Detroit’s auto industry.
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us