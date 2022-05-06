Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Tim Robinson’s demented ‘I Think You Should Leave’ renewed for third season on Netflix

We're all trying to find the guy who did this and give him a spanking!

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 4:42 pm

click to enlarge A still from Tim Robinson’s iconic hot dog sketch on I Think You Should Leave. - NETFLIX
Netflix
A still from Tim Robinson’s iconic hot dog sketch on I Think You Should Leave.

Here's good news for people who love the off-kilter humor of metro Detroit's dynamic comedy duo of Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson.

Robinson's wacky comedy show I Think You Should Leave was renewed for a third season at Netflix, according to Variety. Richardson, a collaborator on the show, confirmed the news to the publication.

"I'm not sure when they’ll start filming," Richardson said. "But there are funny sketches coming already, I can tell you that much."

Robinson and Richardson met at Detroit's former Second City comedy club, and soon became good friends. Robinson went on to Veep. But the two never forgot their Michigan roots, partnering for Comedy Central's TV series Detroiters, which was shot here and ran in 2017 and 2018. The show starred Robinson and Richardson as admen working Detroit's advertising industry, with episodes loaded with so many local references and cameos that it inspired Detroit vs. Detroiters, a podcast that aimed to keep track of them all.

The two joined forces again for I Think You Should Leave, which aired in 2019 and 2021 and had a more surreal, sketch-style brand humor.

The two comedians were the subject of a 2018 Metro Times cover story.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Television articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $2 million Grand Rapids home was built for a cable car pioneer

This $2 million Grand Rapids home was built for a cable car pioneer
This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

Trending

Library Street Collective announces plans for new community space in Detroit's East Village

By Randiah Camille Green

A rendering of Library Street Collective's latest project, LANTERN.

Rihanna is opening a Savage X Fenty store in Detroit

By Darlene A. White

A photo of the Savage X Fenty store in Culver City, California.

Sheefy McFly is the artist in residence for Detroit’s 2022 Movement music festival

By Randiah Camille Green

What up doe, it's Sheefy McFly.

Detroit’s Tangent Gallery celebrates that bar from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away with ‘Space Dive’ events

By Lee DeVito

Revelers at Space Dive 2019.

Also in Arts & Culture

Library Street Collective announces plans for new community space in Detroit's East Village

By Randiah Camille Green

A rendering of Library Street Collective's latest project, LANTERN.

Rihanna is opening a Savage X Fenty store in Detroit

By Darlene A. White

A photo of the Savage X Fenty store in Culver City, California.

Sheefy McFly is the artist in residence for Detroit’s 2022 Movement music festival

By Randiah Camille Green

What up doe, it's Sheefy McFly.

You can catch wacky shorts at the seventh Detroit International Festival of Animation this Saturday

By Randiah Camille Green

A sampling of the animated shorts that will be screened as part of the Detroit International Festival of Animation 2022.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us