Thornetta Davis, Dave McMurray to headline Jazzin’ at the Vanity fest

The free summer festival returns to Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood for 19th year

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 3:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Thornetta Davis will perform at Jazzin’ at the Vanity Saturday, June 10. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Thornetta Davis will perform at Jazzin’ at the Vanity Saturday, June 10.

Jazzin’ at the Vanity is set for June 10-11 this year.

The free, outdoor jazz and blues festival takes over Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood for two days of music, vendors, food, and family-friendly activities. It returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

This year, headliners include Detroit’s Queen of the Blues Thornetta Davis and renowned Blue Note saxophonist Dave McMurray, organizers announced Tuesday.

Davis, a seven-time Blues Foundation nominee and winner of more than 30 Detroit Music Awards will headline on Saturday, June 10, 7:30-9 p.m. McMurray, who has worked with the likes of B.B. King, the Rolling Stones, Iggy Pop, and Bob Dylan, will headline Sunday evening.

Other performers include Straight Ahead, Brandon Williams, Planet D Nonet, Allen Dennard Quintet, Dr. Leonard King, Louis Jones III Quartet, Tosha Owens, Drew Shultz, and more. Alvin Waddles and Testimony Sings will perform a special gospel, jazz mashup on Sunday.

Jazzin’ at the Vanity, put on by nonprofit Jefferson East Inc., is now in its 20th year. It was previously called Jazzin’ on Jefferson and takes place in the Jefferson-Chalmers Business District between Newport and Lakewood streets.

For more info, see jazzinatthevanity.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Zoe Beaudry wants to open your chakras in latest exhibit ‘And And And And’

By Randiah Camille Green

Zoe Beaudry in the studio.

Michigan Science Center adults-only party returns with Lizzo laser show

By Randiah Camille Green

The Michigan Science Center.

How a former construction worker became Detroit’s biggest small business advocate

By Randiah Camille Green

Jennyfer Crawford.

Free Will Astrology (March 29-April 4)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

Zoe Beaudry wants to open your chakras in latest exhibit ‘And And And And’

By Randiah Camille Green

Zoe Beaudry in the studio.

How a former construction worker became Detroit’s biggest small business advocate

By Randiah Camille Green

Jennyfer Crawford.

Free Will Astrology (March 29-April 4)

By Rob Brezsny

Detroit civil rights icon Sarah E. Ray’s house to become a museum and community garden under new owner

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit civil rights icon Sarah E. Ray’s house to become a museum and community garden under new owner
More

Digital Issue

March 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us