Thornetta Davis, Dave McMurray to headline Jazzin’ at the Vanity fest

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Thornetta Davis will perform at Jazzin’ at the Vanity Saturday, June 10.

Jazzin’ at the Vanity is set for June 10-11 this year.

The free, outdoor jazz and blues festival takes over Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood for two days of music, vendors, food, and family-friendly activities. It returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

This year, headliners include Detroit’s Queen of the Blues Thornetta Davis and renowned Blue Note saxophonist Dave McMurray, organizers announced Tuesday.

Davis, a seven-time Blues Foundation nominee and winner of more than 30 Detroit Music Awards will headline on Saturday, June 10, 7:30-9 p.m. McMurray, who has worked with the likes of B.B. King, the Rolling Stones, Iggy Pop, and Bob Dylan, will headline Sunday evening.

Other performers include Straight Ahead, Brandon Williams, Planet D Nonet, Allen Dennard Quintet, Dr. Leonard King, Louis Jones III Quartet, Tosha Owens, Drew Shultz, and more. Alvin Waddles and Testimony Sings will perform a special gospel, jazz mashup on Sunday.

Jazzin’ at the Vanity, put on by nonprofit Jefferson East Inc., is now in its 20th year. It was previously called Jazzin’ on Jefferson and takes place in the Jefferson-Chalmers Business District between Newport and Lakewood streets.

For more info, see jazzinatthevanity.com.

