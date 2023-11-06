This weekend’s Motor City Comic Con features an escape room murder mystery

The popular event has expanded into two weekends in the spring and the fall

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 11:30 am

click to enlarge Cosplayers at Motor City Comic Con. - Mike Pfeiffer
Mike Pfeiffer
Cosplayers at Motor City Comic Con.

Since 1989, Michigan’s Motor City Comic Con has celebrated all things pop culture, expanding to two events in the spring and the fall. This weekend’s edition features special celebrity guests from across the gamut, ranging from Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian from Star Wars), Renae Jacobs (the voice of April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Chris Parnell from Saturday Night Live, AEW wrestler Donovan Danhausen (“Very nice, very evil!”), and many more. As always, there will be opportunities for autographs and photos, speaker panels, artist vendors, cosplay contests, and plenty of kid-friendly events. This year also features an interactive escape room where participants work together to solve a murder mystery.

Fri., Nov. 10, 12-7 p.m., Sat., Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi Detroit

