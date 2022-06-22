There are three taco festivals coming to metro Detroit

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A mariachi band at Michigan Taco Fest.

You can head up to Lake Orion's Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater for the third annual Michigan Taco Fest, where you’ll find tequila, margarita madness, and, of course, tacos from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26. There are seven stages of entertainment, lucha libre wrestling, and strolling mariachi performances. After you’re done stuffing your face, you can vote for “Michigan’s Best Taco.” The festival is spread across Canterbury Village and the Wildwood Amphitheater. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Children under 3, veterans, and active-duty military members get in free.

Or, if Lake Orion is too far, check out Taco Week in Royal Oak from Thursday, June 23 to Thursday, June 30. More than 25 restaurants will participate, including Rock on Third, Royal Oak Brewery, and The Morrie, who will have special taco and tequila offerings. For vegan and vegetarian options, head to Imaginate, Oak City Grille, or Bar Louie — or just bar hop around and try them all.

And if that's not enough to whet your taco-appetite, there's also Royal Oak Taco Fest from July 1-4 in downtown Royal Oak. The family-friendly street festival includes tacos more than 40 participating restaurants, margaritas, live entertainment, a Kids Zone with bounce houses, and more. Individual tickets start at $7, with cheaper four-packs available.

