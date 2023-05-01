‘The Price is Right Live’ heading to Detroit

‘Come on down’ to the Fox Theatre for a chance to win

By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 10:29 am

click to enlarge Todd Newton hosts The Price Is Right Live. - Carmcarp1, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Carmcarp1, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Todd Newton hosts The Price Is Right Live.

Michigan residents are invited to “come on down” to Detroit’s Fox Theatre for their chance to win at The Price is Right Live.

The stage version of the daytime TV sensation is coming to the Motor City at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 5 at 313presents.com and ticketmaster.com.

The interactive stage show gives eligible contestants a chance to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, and the Big Wheel. Prizes include cash, appliances,vacations, and a brand-new car.

The show says over its two decades of existence, The Price is Right Live has given away more than $15 million in prizes.

Premiering on Sept. 4, 1972 on CBS, The Price is Right is the longest-running game show in the U.S.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
