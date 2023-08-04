The Pose Experience opens Detroit’s first mobile ‘selfie museum’

The category is… pose

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 1:10 pm

Danielle Hughes is a founder of The Pose Experience.
Courtesy photo
Danielle Hughes is a founder of The Pose Experience.

Taking a boring selfie at home is definitely an option, but where’s the fun in that? Detroit’s “selfie museum” The Pose Experience adds a full personalized experience to photo-taking — and now it’s gone mobile.

The term “selfie museum” came to be in 2015 with the debut of 29Rooms, a three-day immersive art installation created by Refinery29 in 2015 in New York City. Then in 2016, the Museum of Ice Cream opened, another spot to snap Instagram-worthy photos. Now, the company has four U.S. locations and one in Singapore.

Throughout the last few years, these selfie factories have become increasingly popular. Why? The Pose Experience founder Danielle Hughes says people love it because of the “experience.”

Throughout the last few years, "selfie museums" have become increasingly popular.
Courtesy photo
Throughout the last few years, “selfie museums” have become increasingly popular.

Her company became the top selfie museum brand in the Detroit area in 2021 after its brick-and-mortar store made $100,000 in just 12 weeks, she says. Starting this month, the photo station is available to come right to your doorstep.

Hughes and her former partners came up with the idea to make the experience mobile, mainly just in case they had to shut down due to COVID-19. Since then, the walk-in store has closed, and the on-the-go option is open for business.

The “Pose BNB” on wheels delivers a personalized photo experience with seven 3D backgrounds, including themes such as basketball and telephone walls. While customers must have their own cellphones, the Pose team will be on hand to provide assistance and take pictures. Professional photographers can also be booked for an extra charge.

“We’re revolutionizing content creation, we are bringing the party to your doorstep, and with The Pose Experience, the possibilities are endless,” Hughes says. “The ‘P’ in ‘Pose’ stands for people.”

The founder says her mission with the mobile museum is to make customers feel like family and give everyone a unique experience catered to them. Her goal is for The Pose Experience to become a nationwide franchise.

“I would love to see [one] in every state,” she says.

The Pose Experience is family-run, as Hughes says her parents and sister often help with the trailer.

“This has been literally two years in the making. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears and a lot of trips to Home Depot,” she says. “You are literally supporting a family when you book The Pose Experience.”

Customers can book The Pose Experience online for bachelorette parties, graduations, birthdays, or any other event that may need some spicing up.

“We are here to help you celebrate life’s biggest moments and bring the party right to you,” Hughes says. “I think with this experience, anyway that we can brighten someone’s day or bring a little spark of joy, I’m all for it.”

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

