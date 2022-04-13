The old Detroit Central Market gets revived, Fowling in Ypsi, an adult Easter egg hunt, and more things to do

click to enlarge Collections of the Henry Ford First opened in 1861, the Detroit Central Market has been relocated to the Henry Ford Museum’s Greenfield Village.

Fōwling Warehouse Ypsi-Ann Arbor grand opening

Thursday, April 14: Detroit’s popular Fowling Warehouse is expanding to the Ypsilanti area. Fowling — or “Fōwling” as the owners now spell it — is like bowling, but with a football. As owner Chris Hutt previously told Metro Times, the game was developed years ago by Indy 500 fans who would create increasingly elaborate tailgating games. A plan to create a tailgate bowling alley failed when they couldn't get the backstop to work, but the friends started knocking the pins down with a football instead. They brought the concept back to metro Detroit, holding it in a number of venues around the area before Hutt and company eventually moved into a former factory in Detroit near Hamtramck in 2014. The space quickly became a fan favorite, a place where people can rent out lanes and see how many pins they can knock down while drinking beer. The Ypsi location has more than 30,000 square feet with 20 fowling lanes and two large bars with a selection of more than 100 beers, seltzers, ciders, wine, and liquor. —Lee DeVito

Opens at 4 p.m.; 3050 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti Twp.; fowlingwarehouse.com. Lanes are available for $12 for “open play,” or lanes can be rented for up to 10 people for $120 for two hours.

Detroit Central Market at Greenfield Village

Saturday, April 16: The old Detroit Central Market is back from the dead, and what a journey it’s been. First opened in Detroit in 1861, the open-air market served as shelter for farmers selling their wares before closing in 1894. It was then relocated to Belle Isle, and eventually was repurposed as a stable for the Detroit Mounted Police’s horses before falling into disuse. Then, in 2003, the Henry Ford Museum acquired and dismantled the structure, saving it from demolition. This weekend, the structure will open back up in the Henry Ford’s outdoor Greenfield Village historical museum. With construction started in 2019, it’s the first permanent building added to Greenfield Village in more than 20 years. It reopens to the public on Saturday, with curator-led walking tours and will eventually host vendors and other activities. We’re also told that on Sunday, the Easter Bunny will pay a visit. —Lee DeVito

Opens to the public on Saturday at Greenfield Village; 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001; thehenryford.com. See website for hours and tickets.

Green Eggs and Hamms Beer Hunt

When you’re done with church and children’s Easter baskets, head over to the Old Miami in Detroit’s Cass Corridor for an adult Easter egg hunt. We can always count on this staple dive bar for cheap drinks, pool, and patio hangs. Find the green eggs hidden around the bar’s backyard for free drink tickets for Hamm’s Beer. Golden eggs will have bigger prizes inside. Make sure to BYOB (bring your own basket). The hunt starts at 3 p.m. sharp, and the beer is seriously cheap anyway, in case you don’t end up finding any eggs. —Randiah Camille Green

Starts at 3 p.m. at The Old Miami; 3930 Cass Ave, Detroit; 313-831-3830.

Weedeater

Tuesday, April 19: Twas the evening before 4/20 and everyone was intergalactically high, when stoner metallers Weedeater filled the room with fat guitar riffs. That’s how we imagine the Weedeater gig at The Sanctuary in Hamtramck will be, anyway. Weedeater’s sludgy music sounds like the guitar amps are covered in slime, which is exactly what you’d expect from a stoner metal band in the first place. How convenient that the band’s Detroit date of their 2022 tour falls on the day before 4/20. They’ll be joined by Rebelmatic, Faucett, and 1000 Yard Stare, so roll up for a night of doom, smoke, and jams. —Randiah Camille Green

Doors open at 7 p.m. at The Sanctuary; 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck; 313-874-0909; sanctuarydetroit.com.Tickets are $20.

