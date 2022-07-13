The Oddities and Curiosities Expo heads to Novi on Saturday

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer A performer at the 2019 Oddities and Curiosities Expo.

Freaks and lovers of the macabre, this one’s for you. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is heading to Novi on Saturday. The traveling show is essentially a cross between a horror movie convention, Halloween party, and taxidermy expo. We aren’t sure how much actual partying there will be, but the convention is boasting more than 150 vendors. Expect creepy wares like preserved animal specimens, bone jewelry, Halloween- and horror movie-inspired artwork, and antique medical instruments. You can also make your own two-headed duckling taxidermy piece (for $235) and check out “the world’s largest traveling freak show” for a touch of the dark arts in summer.

From 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace; 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi; odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The taxidermy class costs $235 and includes admission to the expo. Admission to the freak show is an additional $7 or $5 in advance.

