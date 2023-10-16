The Lip Bar is moving into a bigger flagship store in downtown Detroit

click to enlarge The Lip Bar/Instagram The Lip Bar's new flagship is located at 1444 Woodward Ave.

Detroit beauty brand The Lip Bar hasn’t stopped growing since Melissa Butler founded it in 2012. The Black-owned brand has its products in Target and CVS and is getting ready to move its flagship store to Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.

The Lip Bar opened its original flagship location in Parker’s Alley in Detroit in 2019. That store closed at the end of September as the brand prepped to open in a bigger storefront at 1444 Woodward Ave. The store’s grand opening is set for Friday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. with giveaways, champagne, wine, and music.

When Butler went on Shark Tank in 2015, where business owners pitch their companies to investors, the show hosts ripped her a new one. Quite frankly, the sharks were assholes to Butler and her partner Rosco Spears. Kevin Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful) called them “colorful cockroaches” due to the brand’s bright lipstick shades.

The Lip Bar recently had billboards in Detroit proclaiming, “Shark Tank told me to quit. 10 years and 2 million units sold. Thanks, Mr. Wonderful.”

The brand just released its new limited edition black matte lipstick “Back to Black,” which will be available at the grand opening as well as at Target and thelipbar.com.

We would say Detroit girls do it better, but you already know.

