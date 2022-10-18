Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

The latest Pistons promo is an ode to Detroit culture

The video is narrated by Big Sean and features former Pistons Ben Wallace and Dave Bing

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 12:53 pm

click to enlarge Big Sean narrates and stars in the Detroit Pistons latest promo video. - Screengrab via Detroit Pistons/YouTube
Screengrab via Detroit Pistons/YouTube
Big Sean narrates and stars in the Detroit Pistons latest promo video.

Detroit is a vibrant city; it's a city with a deep and rich culture that many don't get the chance to experience.

In a new promo video for the Detroit Pistons narrated by Big Sean, glimpses of Detroit culture like Cartier Buffs and the "Boss Up" dance can be seen throughout.

The video was directed by Lawrence Lamont and features appearances by DJ Killa Squid, Street Lord Juan, Rick Williams, muralist Anthony Lee, and former Pistons players Ben Wallace and Dave Bing.

In 2020, the Detroit Pistons named Big Sean the creative director of innovation. In his role, Sean assisted in the return of the iconic teal Pistons jersey and even designed the new Pistons jersey debuting this season.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con
Friday, October 14.

All the freaky things we saw at Theatre Bizarre 2022’s opening weekend
Blake’s Tasting Room  17985 Armada Center Rd., Armada; 586-784-5343; blakesfarms.com After you take all the cute cider mill photos and scarf down doughnuts, take a stop by Blake’s tasting room. Tasting options include draft ciders and Michigan beers while the food menu offers plenty of options including burgers, soups, and flatbreads.

20 places in the Detroit area to take your date this fall
Tahquamenon Falls State Park 41382 W. M 123, Paradise; 906-492-3415; dnr.state.mi.us Tahquamenon Falls State Park is over 50,000 acres which gives visitors and hikers a lot to explore and look at.

Spectacular Michigan hikes to enjoy this fall as the leaves change colors

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con
Friday, October 14.

All the freaky things we saw at Theatre Bizarre 2022’s opening weekend
Blake’s Tasting Room  17985 Armada Center Rd., Armada; 586-784-5343; blakesfarms.com After you take all the cute cider mill photos and scarf down doughnuts, take a stop by Blake’s tasting room. Tasting options include draft ciders and Michigan beers while the food menu offers plenty of options including burgers, soups, and flatbreads.

20 places in the Detroit area to take your date this fall
Tahquamenon Falls State Park 41382 W. M 123, Paradise; 906-492-3415; dnr.state.mi.us Tahquamenon Falls State Park is over 50,000 acres which gives visitors and hikers a lot to explore and look at.

Spectacular Michigan hikes to enjoy this fall as the leaves change colors

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con
Friday, October 14.

All the freaky things we saw at Theatre Bizarre 2022’s opening weekend
Blake’s Tasting Room  17985 Armada Center Rd., Armada; 586-784-5343; blakesfarms.com After you take all the cute cider mill photos and scarf down doughnuts, take a stop by Blake’s tasting room. Tasting options include draft ciders and Michigan beers while the food menu offers plenty of options including burgers, soups, and flatbreads.

20 places in the Detroit area to take your date this fall
Tahquamenon Falls State Park 41382 W. M 123, Paradise; 906-492-3415; dnr.state.mi.us Tahquamenon Falls State Park is over 50,000 acres which gives visitors and hikers a lot to explore and look at.

Spectacular Michigan hikes to enjoy this fall as the leaves change colors

Trending

The new SkyBridge is open at Boyne Mountain and it looks kinda terrifying

By Randiah Camille Green

SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain Resort.

For the last decade, stylist and fashion designer Marv Neal has been Detroit’s best-dressed secret

By Alex Washington

For the last decade, stylist and fashion designer Marv Neal has been Detroit’s best-dressed secret (2)

Detroit’s first themed Nike Air Jordan release solidifies its place in sneaker culture

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit’s first themed Nike Air Jordan release solidifies its place in sneaker culture

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 12-18)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

In comic satire ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ class unrest brews at sea

By George Elkind

Triangle of Sadness benefits from a canny range of character actors and bits of slapstick ingenuity which enliven it from scene to scene.

The new SkyBridge is open at Boyne Mountain and it looks kinda terrifying

By Randiah Camille Green

SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain Resort.

Detroit’s official historian to give first annual lecture at site of 1967 rebellion’s start

By Randiah Camille Green

Jamon Jordan is Detroit's first official city historian.

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 12-18)

By Rob Brezsny

More

Digital Issue

October 12, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us