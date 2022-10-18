The latest Pistons promo is an ode to Detroit culture

click to enlarge Screengrab via Detroit Pistons/YouTube Big Sean narrates and stars in the Detroit Pistons latest promo video.

Detroit is a vibrant city; it's a city with a deep and rich culture that many don't get the chance to experience.

In a new promo video for the Detroit Pistons narrated by Big Sean, glimpses of Detroit culture like Cartier Buffs and the "Boss Up" dance can be seen throughout.

The video was directed by Lawrence Lamont and features appearances by DJ Killa Squid, Street Lord Juan, Rick Williams, muralist Anthony Lee, and former Pistons players Ben Wallace and Dave Bing.

In 2020, the Detroit Pistons named Big Sean the creative director of innovation. In his role, Sean assisted in the return of the iconic teal Pistons jersey and even designed the new Pistons jersey debuting this season.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.