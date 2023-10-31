The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show kicks off tour in Detroit with back-to-back drag performances

'It’s been a wild year, so let’s end it wildly'

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 11:39 am

click to enlarge Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme. - Courtesy photo.
Courtesy photo.
Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

RuPaul Drag Race stars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are heading on tour for their internationally acclaimed The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Not only are they kicking the tour off in Detroit, but they are also blessing us with two back-to-back preview performances at the Masonic Cathedral Theatre on Nov. 7 and 8. The ridiculous pair (we mean that in a good way) promises to bring glamor, comedy, singing, and all the sugar and spice we’d expect from them. The tour follows four previous holiday tours the pair has done and a drag cult-classic holiday film, 2020’s The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special. This time, they’re coming around with an all-new show written entirely by DeLa and Jinx, with DeLa in the producer and director’s chair. “With all the hatred, darkness, and misinformation flying around our world today, it is an honor and a privilege to spend the holidays with tens of thousands of audience members each year, creating joyous community spaces where we can gather strength through laughter and celebration,” BenDeLaCreme said in a statement. “Whether you consider it the most wonderful time of year or the most troubling, we’re here to tell you… you’re right! So let’s make it our own.” Jinx Monsoon adds, “It’s been a wild year, so let’s end it wildly.”


Event Details
Jinkx Monsoon w/ BenDeLaCreme

Jinkx Monsoon w/ BenDeLaCreme

Tue., Nov. 7, 7 p.m. and Wed., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Detroit Masonic Temple Library 500 Temple St, Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets


Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
