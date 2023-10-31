The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show kicks off tour in Detroit with back-to-back drag performances

click to enlarge Courtesy photo. Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme.

RuPaul Drag Race stars BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are heading on tour for their internationally acclaimed The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Not only are they kicking the tour off in Detroit, but they are also blessing us with two back-to-back preview performances at the Masonic Cathedral Theatre on Nov. 7 and 8. The ridiculous pair (we mean that in a good way) promises to bring glamor, comedy, singing, and all the sugar and spice we’d expect from them. The tour follows four previous holiday tours the pair has done and a drag cult-classic holiday film, 2020’s The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special. This time, they’re coming around with an all-new show written entirely by DeLa and Jinx, with DeLa in the producer and director’s chair. “With all the hatred, darkness, and misinformation flying around our world today, it is an honor and a privilege to spend the holidays with tens of thousands of audience members each year, creating joyous community spaces where we can gather strength through laughter and celebration,” BenDeLaCreme said in a statement. “Whether you consider it the most wonderful time of year or the most troubling, we’re here to tell you… you’re right! So let’s make it our own.” Jinx Monsoon adds, “It’s been a wild year, so let’s end it wildly.”