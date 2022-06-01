The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to metro Detroit this weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is a roving shrine to everyone's favorite Japanese cat.
We interrupt your regular programming with some totally kawaii news: the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be making a stop at Novi's Twelve Oaks Mall on Saturday.
The pink truck will be posted up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the food court, selling limited edition Hello Kitty merchandise including dolls, mugs, lunch boxes, T-shirts, tote bags, cookies, and more.
The truck accepts credit and debit card only, no cash.
Twelve Oaks Mall is located at 27500 Novi Rd., Novi; shoptwelveoaks.com
.
The cute cartoon character was created in 1975 by the designer Yuko Shimizu for the Japanese company Sanrio, and has earned hordes of adoring fans across the globe ever since.
