Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to metro Detroit this weekend

The pink truck will be selling limited-edition merch at the Twelve Oaks Mall on Saturday

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 9:26 am

click to enlarge The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is a roving shrine to everyone's favorite Japanese cat. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is a roving shrine to everyone's favorite Japanese cat.

We interrupt your regular programming with some totally kawaii news: the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be making a stop at Novi's Twelve Oaks Mall on Saturday.

The pink truck will be posted up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the food court, selling limited edition Hello Kitty merchandise including dolls, mugs, lunch boxes, T-shirts, tote bags, cookies, and more.

The truck accepts credit and debit card only, no cash.

Twelve Oaks Mall is located at 27500 Novi Rd., Novi; shoptwelveoaks.com.

The cute cartoon character was created in 1975 by the designer Yuko Shimizu for the Japanese company Sanrio, and has earned hordes of adoring fans across the globe ever since.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $1.5 million home has panoramic views of Northern Michigan

This $1.5 million home has panoramic views of Northern Michigan
Here's everyone we saw at Zoo Brew the Detroit Zoo

Here’s everyone we saw at getting wild at Zoo Brew at the Detroit Zoo
Everything we saw at Pine Knob's 50th anniversary kick off

Everything we saw at Pine Knob’s 50th anniversary kickoff
New Slideshow

This $775K home in Detroit's Palmer Woods neighborhood is up for sale — let's take a look

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $1.5 million home has panoramic views of Northern Michigan

This $1.5 million home has panoramic views of Northern Michigan
Here's everyone we saw at Zoo Brew the Detroit Zoo

Here’s everyone we saw at getting wild at Zoo Brew at the Detroit Zoo
Everything we saw at Pine Knob's 50th anniversary kick off

Everything we saw at Pine Knob’s 50th anniversary kickoff
New Slideshow

This $775K home in Detroit's Palmer Woods neighborhood is up for sale — let's take a look

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $1.5 million home has panoramic views of Northern Michigan

This $1.5 million home has panoramic views of Northern Michigan
Here's everyone we saw at Zoo Brew the Detroit Zoo

Here’s everyone we saw at getting wild at Zoo Brew at the Detroit Zoo
Everything we saw at Pine Knob's 50th anniversary kick off

Everything we saw at Pine Knob’s 50th anniversary kickoff
New Slideshow

This $775K home in Detroit's Palmer Woods neighborhood is up for sale — let's take a look

Trending

Detroit's African World Festival returns to Hart Plaza this year

By Randiah Camille Green

After being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for the past several years, Detroit’s biggest celebration of African culture will return to Hart Plaza this summer.

‘Benediction’ winds a path through a wartime poet’s radical life

By George Elkind

Jack Lowden as Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction.

Free Will Astrology (June 1-7)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

Detroit’s newest art gallery isn’t where you might expect to find it

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s newest art gallery isn’t where you might expect to find it

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (June 1-7)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?

‘Benediction’ winds a path through a wartime poet’s radical life

By George Elkind

Jack Lowden as Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction.

Detroit's African World Festival returns to Hart Plaza this year

By Randiah Camille Green

After being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for the past several years, Detroit’s biggest celebration of African culture will return to Hart Plaza this summer.

Detroit’s newest art gallery isn’t where you might expect to find it

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s newest art gallery isn’t where you might expect to find it
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us