  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Culture
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Culture

The Antidote Fest lands at DSC August 23rd

By
Aug 19, 2025 at 1:04 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Antidote Fest lands at DSC August 23rd (2)

The Antidote Fest is a live music and community festival that blends entertainment with purpose. Hosted by The Antidote Studio, the festival.


HEADLINERS:

G Herbo 

Dave East @daveeast (PABLO)

Sada Baby @sadababy

Babyfxce E @babyfxce.3

Bfb Da Packman @officialbfbdapackman

KrispyLife Kidd @krispylife_kidd

The Antidote Fest lands at DSC August 23rd

Antidote Fest is an annual music and culture festival presented by The Antidote Studio, designed to uplift the community through music, art, and youth empowerment. Hosted in Detroit, MI the event features live performances from rising and established artists, DJs, and special guests, creating a high-energy environment for all ages.

The festival serves as a fundraiser to support youth music programming and afterschool initiatives led by The Antidote Studio and SBEV (Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village). All proceeds help provide creative resources, studio access, mentorship, and safe spaces for young artists to grow.

The Antidote Fest lands at DSC August 23rd

2025 Details:

  • Date: Saturday August 23, 2025 6-11:30PM
  • Location: Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St. Detroit, MI
  • Highlights: Live performances, DJ sets, food, giveaways, and community engagement

Antidote Fest is more than just a concert, it’s a movement that merges music with mission, building a platform for youth voices and positive change.


Global Food Vendors and Full Bar on-site


Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-antidote-fest-4-tickets-1434779627489


The Antidote Fest lands at DSC August 23rd

Tags:

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Detroit Institute of Arts to host first major Native American art exhibition in 30 years

By Lee DeVito

Image: Detroit Institute of Arts to host first major Native American art exhibition in 30 years (2)

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 6-12)

By Rob Brezsny

Image:

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ feels like nothing else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Jared Rasic, Last Word Features

The Fantastic Four has always been considered Marvel’s first family.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe