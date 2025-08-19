The Antidote Fest lands at DSC August 23rd

The Antidote Fest is a live music and community festival that blends entertainment with purpose. Hosted by The Antidote Studio, the festival.

Antidote Fest is an annual music and culture festival presented by The Antidote Studio, designed to uplift the community through music, art, and youth empowerment. Hosted in Detroit, MI the event features live performances from rising and established artists, DJs, and special guests, creating a high-energy environment for all ages.

The festival serves as a fundraiser to support youth music programming and afterschool initiatives led by The Antidote Studio and SBEV (Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village). All proceeds help provide creative resources, studio access, mentorship, and safe spaces for young artists to grow.