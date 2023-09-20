Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ to stop in metro Detroit during ‘Amal Walks Across America’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee.

A 12-foot puppet of a young Syrian refugee is heading to the Detroit area to spread the message of human connection.

Her name is Amal and at only 10 years old, she’s walked across 13 countries, to unite communities while drawing attention to the needs of immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.

The Little Amal puppet is a human rights performance art project led by The Walk Productions and built by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company. “Amal” means “hope” in Arabic.

In early September, the production company embarked on “Amal Walks Across America” in which they take the puppet 6,000 miles across the United States from Boston to San Diego. Little Amal will stop in 37 cities with over 1,000 artists and arts organizations hosting events to welcome her.

Little Amal’s Michigan trek is from September 23-27 with visits to Detroit, Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Flint, and Ferndale.

On Sept. 23, she’ll visit the University of Michigan and Kerrytown Market in Ann Arbor. On Sept. 24, she’ll meet with the Islamic Center of Detroit and the Middle Eastern/North African/South Asian (MENASA) and Rotaract student clubs from Wayne State University before stopping at Funky Ferndale Art Fair and Campus Martius in Detroit.

On Sept. 25 she’ll join Detroit’s MOSAIC Youth Theater for a special performance, stop in Dearborn for an event in partnership with the Arab American National Museum, and head to Flint where she’ll step through a “magic portal” with the music of Tunde Olaniran and Talicia Campbell.

Finally, on Sept. 27 she’ll come back to the Motor City to visit Southwest Detroit for an outdoor performance with Sofa Stories Detroit.

All events included in the tour are free and open to the public.

“Amal stands for unity and hope, and we couldn’t impart this message without the hundreds of partners, large and small, coming together to support us as we embark on this journey,” The Walk Productions artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi said in a statement. “Each artist, organization, and institution has a story to tell about their unique slice of American history and culture, and is inviting Amal and all Americans to learn about what makes this country’s heart beat.”

The full schedule for Little Amal’s metro Detroit visit is below. For more information, see walkwithamal.org.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m.

University of Michigan Ann Arbor campus

Amal arrives at the University of Michigan and discovers the wonders of campus life. In partnership with A2SF, U-M Arts Initiative, Ann Arbor District Library, University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) and Arts & Resistance.

North Quad, State Street, Ann Arbor



Saturday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.

Ann Arbor

The sun is setting. Amal is struggling to find her way, when dancers create a candlelight path to help light her way.

Kerrytown Farmers Marker, 316N N. 4th Ave., Ann Arbor



Sunday, Sept. 24, noon

Detroit

The Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian communities of Detroit celebrate the arrival of Little Amal into the city.

14350 Tireman St., Detroit



Sunday, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m.

Funky Ferndale Art Fair

Tired from walking, Amal tries and fails to catch a lift. A marvelous charabang of cars arrives and comes to her rescue.

200 W. Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale



Sunday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m.

Campus Martius Park

Amal is in a panic as she realizes she is completely lost in the middle of a sprawling city. Follow her as she tries to find her way to a safe place.

800 Woodward Ave., Detroit



Tuesday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m.

Elmwood Park

At the beginning of the school year, Amal makes new friends and finds her place with a joyful rhythm. In partnership with MOSAIC Youth Theater Detroit.

Elmwood Park, Detroit



Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m.

Dearborn

Amal suddenly recognizes smells and sounds that feel tantalizingly close to home. She is overwhelmed and emotional and very, very homesick. In partnership with the Arab American National Museum, Rashid Baydoun, and Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS).

Location TBA



Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

Gloria Coles Flint Public Library

Amal steps through a magical portal of plants and flowers to discover the heart and beauty of Flint and its people. As the sun sets, she is immersed in the music of Tunde Olaniran and Talicia Campbell. In partnership with Tunde Olaniran, Lisa Waud, Talicia Campbell, Magic Wheel Creative, U-M Arts Initiative, U-M Flint Arts & Culture Research Cluster, U-M Flint and Office of the Provost.

Gloria Coles Flint Public Library, 1026 E. Kearsley St., Flint



Wednesday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m.

Southwest Detroit

As Amal walks through Mexicantown she discovers the memories of warm family gatherings and longs to find a family of her own. When she is embraced by a chosen family, she learns that families can take many different forms. In partnership with Sofa Stories, Detroit Public Theater, and Matrix Theater Company.

Bagley Pedestrian Bridge, Detroit



Wednesday, Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit

When fear takes over, everything becomes dangerous. Amal tries to hide with alarming words of advice ringing in her ears. Will she escape or will fear get the upper hand?

E. Jefferson Ave & Dubois St., Detroit

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter