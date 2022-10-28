Southwest Detroit businesses honor the dead with public ofrendas for Día de Los Muertos

Twenty one businesses have Day of the Dead altars on display until Nov. 6.

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 2:36 pm

click to enlarge An ofrenda is an altar decorated with offerings to the dead like marigolds, food, photos of the deceased, sugar skulls, and Pan de Muerto (day of the dead bread). - Courtesy of Mexicantown Bakery
Courtesy of Mexicantown Bakery
An ofrenda is an altar decorated with offerings to the dead like marigolds, food, photos of the deceased, sugar skulls, and Pan de Muerto (day of the dead bread).

As the seasons change from summer to autumn, it is said, the veil between our world and that of the undead wanes.

This allows the souls of the departed to travel back to the physical plane to visit their loved ones during holidays like Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

As part of the Southwest Detroit Business Association’s annual Día de Los Muertos Ofrendas Tour, 21 local businesses have set up public ofrendas as both an invitation to their ancestors and to visitors to learn more about this tradition.

An ofrenda is an altar decorated with offerings to the dead like marigolds, food, photos of the deceased, sugar skulls, and Pan de Muerto (day of the dead bread).

Participating businesses with ofrenda displays include Mexicantown Bakery, Flamingo Vintage, Prince Valley Market, Los Galanes, El Rancho Mexican Restaurant, and more. Certain locations have discounts, performances, and children’s activities as well.

“Day of the Dead is joyful,” Flamingo Vintage owner Nikki Neuzil tells us. “You put out [the ancestor’s] favorite food and drinks. As an American tradition, when someone dies you mourn, and it’s this sadness, but in the Hispanic culture you celebrate them.”

Flamingo Vintage has displayed an ofrenda for the past two years. The first two were community-based where neighbors could place something on the altar for their loved one, but this year it’s dedicated to Neuzil’s father Carl Neuzil, who passed away last year.

“I have photos of him and his ashes on the altar,” she says. “I have been building altars for the last 10 years so it was a no-brainer when I got the store and all the businesses said they were doing ofrendas.”

Neuzil is originally from Texas and lived in Mexico for three years prior to moving to Michigan. While in Mexico, she attended several Día de Los Muertos celebrations which, she says, traditionally take place at a cemetery.

“You would go to the cemetery and build an altar at the grave and I just felt it was beautiful,” she says.

Though she doesn’t celebrate Halloween, she says Flamingo Vintage and neighborhood businesses will participate in a “trunk or treat” for local children on Halloween.

Dia de Los Muertos coincides with the Catholic observances of All Saints Eve on Oct. 31, All Saints Day on Nov. 1, and All Souls Day on Nov. 2.

The Southwest Detroit ofrendas will be on display through Sunday, Nov. 6.

The Detroit Institute of Arts also has an ofrenda exhibition on display until Nov. 6.

A full list and map of participating businesses is available on the Southwest Detroit Business Association’s Facebook page.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Culture articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million

Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
Saturday, Oct. 22

Theatre Bizarre’s closing weekend went out with a freaky bang in Detroit
Detroit home built by architect Robert O. Derrick has been newly restored

$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored
All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million

Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
Saturday, Oct. 22

Theatre Bizarre’s closing weekend went out with a freaky bang in Detroit
Detroit home built by architect Robert O. Derrick has been newly restored

$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored
All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million

Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
Saturday, Oct. 22

Theatre Bizarre’s closing weekend went out with a freaky bang in Detroit
Detroit home built by architect Robert O. Derrick has been newly restored

$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored
All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

Trending

Detroit yoga instructor makes a name for himself doing ‘Trap Yoga,’ and it’s actually not as strange as it sounds

By Randiah Camille Green

Trap Yoga and Massage Studio owner Jamel Randall.

Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway is getting an arctic slide this winter

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway is getting an arctic slide this winter

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 26-Nov. 1)

By Rob Brezsny

Jason REVOK gears up for first solo museum exhibition at MOCAD

By Randiah Camille Green

This is REVOK's first solo museum show.

Also in Arts & Culture

Jason REVOK gears up for first solo museum exhibition at MOCAD

By Randiah Camille Green

This is REVOK's first solo museum show.

Free Will Astrology (Oct. 26-Nov. 1)

By Rob Brezsny

Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway is getting an arctic slide this winter

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway is getting an arctic slide this winter

With Korean thriller ‘Decision to Leave,’ Park Chan-Wook smartly updates classic noir

By George Elkind

In Decision to Leave, Seo-rae (Tang Wei) is being investigated by detective Hae-jun (Park Hae-il) following the death of her husband.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us